Away’s The Weekender is a stylish and functional duffel bag for short trips — but is it right for you?

Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

I travel over 100 times per year and am constantly looking for the best duffel bag for short trips. So when I came across the Away’s The Weekender Bag, I knew I had to test it on a recent trip to the East Coast.

The bag has become a favorite among travelers seeking a blend of style and functionality for short excursions and weekend getaways. It’s made from durable cotton canvas with leather accents and offers a refined, minimalist look that’s perfect for business and personal travel.

But despite its ample storage and clever organization, there are still some potential drawbacks to consider like its weight and size limitations for carry-on use.

In this review, we’ll show you what you need to know about The Weekender bag to help you decide if it meets your travel needs.

Away The Weekender





Away

The Away Weekender bag offers a stylish and functional solution for travelers seeking versatility and organization in their luggage. Made from durable cotton canvas with premium leather accents, it boasts ample storage space and thoughtful design features, though its weight and size limitations may be drawbacks for some.





What we liked about it

Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

After several flights and hotel moves, there’s no question that The Away Weekender bag is a highly versatile and well-designed piece of luggage ideal for weekend getaways or as I used it, a carry-on bag accessory.

Decent storage space

Despite its compact size, the Weekender can fit a lot. I packed it with four days’ worth of clothes, a MacBook Pro, one pair of shoes and various toiletries. The separate bottom compartment is great for keeping shoes or dirty clothes separate.

Superb organization

The Weekender has various pockets and compartments to help keep items organized and easily accessible.

It features an interior organization system with zipper and slip pockets to keep your travel essentials separated and easily accessible. This includes a dedicated padded laptop sleeve on the exterior, which lets you retrieve your laptop for security checks quickly or to work on the go.

Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

Additionally, the Weekender has a full wraparound zipper that provides a clamshell-style opening, making it easy to see and access the contents of the main compartment. This is particularly useful when packing and unpacking, as you can quickly locate the items you need.

The bag also offers exterior pockets as well, including two large zipper pockets that are perfect for storing smaller travel essentials like passports, battery banks and other quick-access items. The overall thoughtful design of the organizational features in the Weekender bag helps travelers stay neat and efficient, whether packing for a weekend trip or needing to access items on the move.

Sleek design

Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

The Weekender has a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that makes it visually appealing and suitable for various travel situations, from casual weekend trips to business travel.

Crafted from textured cotton canvas with matte leather accents, the Weekender has a refined, premium aesthetic that sets it apart from more utilitarian-looking duffel bags. The four neutral color options of jet black, navy blue, coast blue and salt white also add to its versatility and understated style.

Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

The laptop sleeve zipper also rests in an organized, polished way thanks to the magnetic zipper pad that it sits on when closed.

Great comfort and craftsmanship

As is customary with duffel bags, the Weekender is equipped with top handles and a detachable shoulder strap.

Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

However, what particularly impressed me about this bag is its ingenious design, which enables easy placement atop your carry-on suitcase. Featuring a rear opening, you can effortlessly slide the bag over your carry-on and secure the handle through the side, adding to its convenience and versatility.

What we didn’t like about it

While the Away Weekender bag has many positive features, there are a few limitations you should be aware of.

It’s on the heavy side

The Weekender bag is surprisingly heavy, weighing almost four pounds (with the shoulder strap) even before packing anything in it. This can make it cumbersome, especially when fully loaded with clothes and other items for a weekend trip.

Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

I placed the duffel on top of my suitcase, so I wasn’t directly carrying the strain of its weight. But when it came to carrying it up New York City Subway stairs with my carry-on, I found myself wishing it was lighter, especially when I attempted to use the removable shoulder strap.

Not the best for underseat storage

While the Weekender is designed to meet most airline carry-on size requirements, when it’s packed, you might also find it too large to fit under the seat in front of you.

Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

Instead, it fit in the overhead bin on a smaller regional jet I flew this week. If you like to keep your personal item close to you, this could be a problem.

How it compares

Bottom line

In short, Away’s The Weekender bag is a versatile duffel bag for weekend getaways and short business trips.

Its durable canvas and leather accents offer a refined look, while ample storage and clever organization ensure belongings stay accessible. The sleek design and thoughtful features — like a padded laptop sleeve and exterior pockets — further enhance its functionality.

However, its weight and size may pose challenges, particularly when carrying it for extended periods or fitting it under airline seats. Despite these drawbacks, its overall quality and style make it a worthwhile choice for travelers seeking a reliable travel duffle bag.

