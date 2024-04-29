Austria's cancelled GTI party moves to VW city Wolfsburg in July

What environment? Fans of tuned-out VW GTIs converge on a lesser-known town of Austria every year in their thousands, but climate concerns are now putting an end to the event. Volkswagen has now stepped in with its own counterpart in Germany. Gert Eggenberger/APA/dpa

Volkswagen's home city of Wolfsburg in Germany will become the new home of the VW-backed GTI community bash this July under the motto of "Icons Coming Home".

This is great news for hot hatch fans after the famous Wörthersee GTI was struck from the calender due to environmental concerns. After a Covid-enforced three-year absence, local municipality Maria Wörth decided it doesn't fit with its environmental policy.

The GTI Treffen had been running on the shore of Lake Wörth since 1982 and has been officially sponsored by Volkswagen since the mid-2000s.

The legendary gathering will now take place in collaboration with the "Autostadt" Wolfsburg from July 26 to 28 around the VfL Wolfsburg football stadium. In addition to vehicle presentations, stage shows and club meetings, there will be numerous other activities and surprises for GTI fans, says VW.

"Not only is the GTI an icon, the GTI meeting has also become a cult event over the decades. It is important to us to offer the GTI community in Wolfsburg, the heart of our brand, a new home," said Volkswagen board member Imelda Labbé.

The last time there was an official GTI meeting at the gates of the Volkswagen plant was in 2017 and 2018, back then in addition to the event at Lake Wörthersee.