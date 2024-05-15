Australian Woman Forced to Share Car with Venomous Snake Since No One Can Remove It

Most people aren't the biggest fan of snakes and probably wouldn't enjoy being in close proximity to one in a small, enclosed space, but that's exactly what a woman in Australia is doing after attempts to remove a venomous Red-Bellied Black snake from her car have proven fruitless.

Now she's even named the snake and drives around with it.

People reports Lisa Kournelis of Australia has had this snake, which she named "Fluffy," living in her vehicle since March. She told the outlet that professional snake catchers have tried to remove the large snake four times, and all the attempts have failed. So Kournelis said she's decided to change her approach.

Now Kournelis wears heavy woolen pants and other gear to protect her from Fluffy.

Related: Lost Pet Snake Returns Home With Help from Unlikely Source

I can't even imagine just driving around with a potentially dangerous snake in my car, and the outlet says that on occasion Fluffy will set the car sensors off. I don't hate snakes, mind you, but I can't imagine driving somewhere and being concerned that suddenly I'd get bitten while trying to brake or parallel park or something. Kournelis is a way braver driver than I could ever be!

Other pest services have tried to remove Fluffy to no avail, but now another snake catcher by the name of Billy Collett of the Australian Reptile Park said that he is willing to attempt to remove the reptile. According to the outlet, he and Kournelis have since connected on the matter.

Let's hope that Fluffy gets a new, more snake-appropriate home soon!

Facts About Red Bellied Black Snakes

They sure are pretty! Ken Griffiths/Shutterstock

Red-bellied Black Snakes are one of the most frequently encountered snakes on the east coast of Australia, and are responsible for a number of bites every year.

These snakes have a rapid bite, and side effects can include bleeding and swelling at the bite site, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, sweating, local or general muscle pain and weakness. If a person is bitten by one of these snakes they rarely die, but must seek medical attention immediately since snake venom can have different effects on people. The bites from these snakes are far more dangerous due to kids or pets due to the fact they are both smaller than average adults.

Red Bellied Black Snakes in the wild eat fish, tadpoles, frogs, lizards, snakes (including its own species) and mammals. In the above link it states that these snakes have also done something pretty unusual after a meal, in regard to frogs!

Captured individuals have been known to regurgitate live frogs, which may also suggest that venom was not used or that the frogs may have some resistance to the venom.

As fascinating as these snakes are, and they certainly are beautiful looking, I still wouldn't enjoy sharing my car with one. I wonder if the car owner can use this snake as an excuse to take the car pool lane?

Looking for more PetHelpful updates? Follow us on YouTube for more entertaining videos. Or, share your own adorable pet by submitting a video, and sign up for our newsletter for the latest pet updates and tips.