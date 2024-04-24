Austin Audubon to celebrate Spring Migration Events

Apr. 23—Austin Audubon will be holding spring migration events in the coming weeks including the presentation of "Minnesota Birdlife: The Good, The Sad and the Spectacular!" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

That event will be held at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Interpretive Center.

Minnesota has one of the most diverse avifauna in North America with over 440 species spanning three major biomes. Travel to the four corners of the state and learn about some of the state's most unique birds.

There will also be an exploration of changes in the last 150 years including curious historic range changes, some current threats, and major conservation victories. Stunning high definition video clips of Minnesota's most awesome bird spectacles will also be featured.

The program's presenter is Sparky Stensaas from the Duluth area and the founder of Friends of Sax-Zim Bog, which has purchased and preserved over 25,000 acres of bog, creating a forever home for future generations of birds and birders. Stensaas is also a naturalist, publisher of field guides, and wildlife photographer.

Migration Bird Walks at the Nature Center

—Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on April 30, May 7 and 14.

—Thursday mornings at 6:30 p.m. on May 2, 9 and 16.

Meet in the parking lot at the nature center.

Binoculars are available if you need them. All are welcome, whether or not you've watched a bird before. Free use of Track Power Chair for those who aren't able to do the walk.