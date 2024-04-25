Auntie Anne’s will treat fans to a free pretzel. Here’s when and how to get one

Auntie Anne’s is celebrating National Pretzel Day with free pretzels.

On Friday, April 26, rewards members can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel at participating Auntie Anne’s locations nationwide, according to the Pennsylvania-based bakery.

No purchase is required.

Rewards members can find the offer exclusively in the Rewards App.

The popular snack food has German origins and is often served hot with mustard, or a beer to wash it down, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

The Philadelphia Tribune reported that in 2003, then-Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell declared April 26 as National Pretzel Day to celebrate the snack’s importance to the state’s history and economy.

Free pretzels are limited to one per person and online orders may be subject to taxes and fees, Auntie Anne’s said.

Find your nearest Auntie Anne’s here.

