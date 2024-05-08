Athens Senior Class of 1954 plans 70th anniversary reunion

May 8—To the Athens High School Class of 1954: Several of our classmates suggested, since we are celebrating our 70th reunion, we should meet this year. The decision was made to meet on the weekend of May 17. We will have a luncheon May 18 at Athens Cafe.

Lunch will be Dutch treat off the menu. There will be no planned program, so the rest of the afternoon will be social time. We hope this will be a fun time getting together. We are looking forward to seeing everyone May 18. Feel free to bring a guest. If you have any questions, call Joe Tindel at 903-571-9659. RSVP by May 10.

The reunion of the Athens High School graduation in 1954 will be marked the weekend of May 18. There are few left to remember the others, but some felt it should be done, since there were so many who have passed already.

Cathy Slimp Chaney wanted to do this, so she started by talking the rest of us into helping her. Then we lost Cathy, so the rest of us sort of staggered through it. There were others who helped until they couldn't — Jerry Holland was the last one we lost, but Sylvia Johnston Starkes and Bruce Weatherford came to meetings and helped when they could. Then we lost them, and then some of the ones left did not feel like they should be doing this, since Michael Loughridge and John Owens were gone, and they should do this.

Of course, Carla Morton Owen was married to John, and she encouraged us. Betty Wilson Hollowell had moved to Dallas before the junior year, but her family had moved back after her marriage and the birth of their children, who all attended school and graduated from Athens schools. Bettie Veach Miller graduated from Athens High School and stayed here, married John Ike and they had three children who graduated here. Joe Tindel was here forever, graduated here and lived in Frankston, where he owned a newspaper and raised his children. Patricia Warren Mitchell was here all her life, married a local boy and they had a girl and two boys before he died in a tractor accident while mowing the yard of the church. These four have struggled to ensure the remembrance of the others who still felt a closeness to Athens.

After the 60th reunion, there were still those who felt close to Athens, since John Owen was related to the other Owens here, and Michael Loughridge's mother also taught school here. Those still living in 2017 were Nell Moseley Bills, Hazel Boyd, Fredda Davis, Barbara Groves, Shirley Herriage, Jerry Holland, Mary January, Sylvia Johnston, Betty Kirkland, Dana McWilliams Pitts, Jerry Mitchell, Dorothy Reynolds, Cathey Slimp, Max Smith, Hazel Snowden, Valetta Stripling, Joe Tindel, Larry Turner, James Walker, Patricia Warren Mitchell, Bruce Weatherford, Barbara West and Betty Wilson.

Those listed as deceased are Dan Abernathy, Chloe Dean Adair, Dan Campbell, Jerry Clay, Lillibeth Gauntt, Phillip Gill, Sandra Gober, Frank Hodge, Barbara Loper, Jerry Martin, John Ika Miller, Fred McBurney, Bob Moore, Rex Lowe, Nancy Miller Weatherford, Kenneth Norman, Billy Ray Nugent, John Owen, Sandra Richard, Betty Richardson Neeley, William Sansing, Lulu Sifford Richardson, Estelle Taylor, Eugene Tanner, Bobbie Jean Webb Martin, Chester Wilbanks, Marily Woods, Perlie Fay Gorman, Verna Lee McCulley Dougfty, Janie Richardson Crippen and Mary Converse Barkley.

There were several who had still lived in the area. Dan Abernathy, who lived down past Carroll Springs; Frank Hodge, who some think is still living; Jerry Martin, who lived past Bethel and was in the sixth grade play; John Ike Miller, who owned storage buildings; Fred McBurney, who wrote some for the Athens paper and his dad was a shoe salesman; Nancy Miller Weatherford, who was called "Teddy" and was married to Bruce one time; Kenneth Norman, who lived off Frizzell Street; John Owen, who lived behind the Wulfe-Duphorne Hospital; Sandra Richard, who taught college all over the world and lived on Scott Street with her mother and wrote a history of the telephone in Athens; Betty Richardson Neeley, who lived in Baxter; William Sansing, who lived around Modoc and then near Bethel, north of Athens; Lulu Sifford Richardson, who lived at Summer Hill when she was young, then closer to town, and her husband Billy Richardson was elected as Commissioner, Pct. 4; Billy Ray Nugent, who is buried in Davis Cemetery; Estelle Taylor, who lived in the country, north of Murchison and was the smartest one in class.

Everybody liked to ride in Pat Turner's Jeep. Bobbie Jean Webb Martin had a sewing shop for a while. Chester Wilbanks had a wreck in his car, which killed him. Marilyn Woods had a travel shop in Dallas. Verna Lee McCulley Doughty taught a speech class down on the Texas coast. Janie Richardson Crippen is buried in Davis Cemetery. There are a lot of Richardsons buried there.

Rex Lowe, whose father was the Athens School superintendent. Dan Campbell died young; he was in the service. Jerry Clay's mother taught some; they lived near Malakoff. Lilibeth Gaunt died young in a surgery. Phillip Gill was a minister; he died young also. Sandra Gober and Barbara Loper both died young; They were younger than the rest of the class, and their mothers were teachers. I didn't remember Bob Moore. James Walker had a drug store in Gladewater. He was on the Kilgore College board. His death surprised me. There are several that we are not sure if they are still living: Larry Turner, Barbara Groves Cavanaugh, John McAteer and Dana McWilliams Pitts.

There are just a few that we are still sure of: Joe Tindel, Bettie Miller, Shirley Collard, Patricia Mitchell, Valetta Stripling Ramsour, Max Smith, Betty Wilson Hollowell (not a graduate), and some who may not be able to attend: Hazle Snowden Carnes, Jerry Mitchell Wilbanks, John McAteer, Hazle Denson, Dana McWilliams Pitts, Larry Turner, Betty Kirkland Henderer.