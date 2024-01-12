According to the College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, female fertility begins to decline by age 30, and by 45, the chances of getting pregnant naturally are unlikely. But that doesn’t mean you have to rush parenthood if you’ve crossed into your 30s. Advancements in science and technology have made it easier to understand and take control of your reproductive health. One such option is to use an at-home fertility test to track your hormone levels, ovulation, and peak fertility each month, all of which are helpful when trying to have a baby.

Dr. Janet Choi, a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and chief medical officer of Progyny, tells us, “Fertility testing is especially beneficial for those with more fertility risk factors, such as painful or irregular periods, multiple unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant or who are over the age of 35.”

To help better understand the various types of fertility kits on the market today, we spoke with a panel of fertility specialists, reproductive experts and board-certified physicians to get their insights and preferences when it comes to using at-home fertility tests. We then used their feedback to research more than 30 of the best at-home women's fertility tests, rating each based on what the test tracks, accuracy, testing type, cost and ease of use, among other variables. Here are our top picks for the best at-home fertility test kits.

Easy@Home Easy@Home Ovulation Test Strips, 25 Pack Most Budget-Friendly At-Home Fertility Test Strips Cost: $14 | Tests for: Luteinizing hormone (LH) | Time to results: 5 to 10 minutes | Test collection method: Urine. Trying to conceive can be a stressful and expensive endeavor. That’s where the Easy@Home Ovulation Test Strips from Premom come in handy. Ovulation tests work by measuring LH levels in your urine to determine your most fertile days. Right before ovulation, there’s what’s known as an LH surge, which is when LH levels rise significantly. With Easy@Home, you’ll use one test strip per day until the line on the test begins to darken, indicating higher LH levels. At that point, you’ll begin testing twice per day to increase your chances. Since ovulation strips require such frequent use, the test kits’ affordability is a huge part of its draw. But that’s not the only thing that sets Easy@Home apart. Rather than attempt to read the lines on your own, you can use the Premom app and instantly get your results digitally. The app also lets you track your ovulation, menstrual cycle and body temperature. Pros Can purchase pack of 25, 50 or 100 strips

Results ready in minutes

Digital results trackable via Premom app Cons Only measures one hormone

May not be as reliable for women with irregular cycle $10 at Amazon

Modern Fertility Modern Fertility Hormone Test | Reliable, Convenient At-Home Kit Delivers Personalized Reports, Accurate & Fast Best OTC Fertility Test for In-Lab Testing Cost: $179 | Tests for: Anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH), Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), Luteinizing hormone (LH), Free Thyroxine (fT4), Prolactin and Estradiol | Time to results: 7-10 days | Test collection method: Finger prick. Modern Fertility is a female-founded reproductive health company that offers a comprehensive and customizable way for women to get valuable information about their bodies with its Hormone Test. Depending on whether or not you’re on hormonal birth control, the test will measure between two and seven hormones, such as the anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH), one of the best biomarkers of ovarian reserves, and TSH. With Modern Fertility, you can collect your sample at home and then send the sample to the lab for testing (results are sent electronically within three business days of lab receipt), or you can go to a local Quest Diagnostics center to have the test drawn for you. Regardless of the testing method you choose, you’ll receive an in-depth report of your results showing your specific hormone levels. Reviewers noted that the test is simple to use and that the detailed results are straightforward and easy to understand. Pros Test is customized based on birth control use

Created by fertility doctors

Samples can be collected at home or in person at a lab Cons Birth control users can only test 2 hormones

App only available for iPhone users $179 at Amazon

NATALIST Natalist Ovulation Tests Home Fertility Predictor Kit with Urine Cup, Rapid Result Tracker Helps Get Timing Right Best At-Home Fertility Test for Rapid Results Cost: $25 | Tests for: Luteinizing Hormone (LH) | Time to results: 5 minutes | Test collection method: Urine. If you’re trying to conceive, waiting days or even weeks for a test result can be stressful. Luckily, there’s a quicker option: the Ovulation Test Kit from Natalist. The test works by detecting the LH levels in your urine, thus allowing you to determine your most fertile days. While most ovulation strips give you a fertility window of between two and four days, Natalist gives you a six-day window. But best of all, results are ready in just five minutes. Depending on how long your typical menstrual cycle is, you’ll begin testing between seven and 11 days after the start of your period. For the best results, you’ll want to test daily until you reach your peak fertility days. Natalist also provides a paper Cycle Tracker within the test kit box so you can easily record your LH levels. Pros Eco-friendly test strips

Option to buy in bulk – up to five boxes at a time

Cycle Tracker included with test kit Cons Only tests one hormone

Paper tests may be more difficult to use $21 at Amazon$25 at Natalist

Ava Fertility Ava Fertility Bracelet Best At-Home Fertility Test for Ease of Use Cost: $279 | Tests for: Body temperature, pulse rate, breathing rate, heart-rate variability, and perfusion | Time to results: Instant | Test collection method: Worn during sleep. Fertility testing is typically somewhat intrusive – an in-office visit usually consists of a pelvic exam and pap smear while home kits often require either a blood or urine sample. But now there is another option: the Ava Bracelet. Unlike some of the other hormonal tests on this list, the Ava Fertility Bracelet is designed to be worn while you sleep, much like a Fitbit or Apple Watch. The sensors on the bracelet monitor and record five physiological parameters related to fertility – pulse rate, breathing rate, heart-rate variability, temperature and perfusion (blood circulation), along with sleep and stress. Using Bluetooth with your phone or tablet, you’ll sync the bracelet to the corresponding app, and your results will be available as soon as you wake up. The app then tracks the changes in your physiological markers to pinpoint your five most fertile days. The device has been FDA-cleared and, in a clinical study conducted on behalf of Ava, the bracelet predicted fertility with 90% accuracy. Although that’s not as accurate as tracking your LH or FSH levels, the sheer ease and convenience of using the Ava Bracelet makes it worthwhile. Pros Noninvasive and easy to use

Refund available if you don’t conceive after 12 months with Ava Plus

FDA-approved Cons Expensive

Unsuitable for those with irregular menstrual cycles $279 at Ava Fertility

OvuSense Flex OvuSense Flex Best Wearable Fertility Tracker Cost: $39 per month | Tests for: Continuous core body temperature | Time to results: Instant | Test collection method: Worn during sleep. Wearable fertility trackers come in one of two forms: an arm/wrist band or an inter-vaginal device. With OvuSense, however, you have the option of trying both. OvuSense Flex is a subscription-based fertility monitoring system that tracks your cycle and confirms ovulation to give you insight into your most fertile days. Initially, you’ll use the OvuFirst wearable sensor, which is designed to be worn on your wrist or arm while you sleep. When you wake up, you’ll download the data onto the OvuSense app and let the algorithm do the rest. The app will notify you to confirm ovulation and give you an eight-day fertility window. Of the tests on this list, this is by far the longest window. But that’s not even the best part: If you aren’t pregnant after the first three months, OvuSense will offer you a fertility consultation as well as its OvuCore advanced vaginal sensor free of charge. The OvuCore monitor, which is worn in your vagina overnight, continuously tracks your core body temperature and records it automatically through the app. Unlike the OvuFirst, the OvuCore confirms and predicts ovulation and notifies you of both. Pros Wearable devices are easy to use

Free nurse consultation and advanced vaginal sensor offered after three months

Works for women with irregular cycles and PCOS Cons Only measures one physiological factor

Subscription cost can add up over time $39 per month at OvuSense

Proov Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Test Kit Best At-Home Fertility Test for Couples Cost: $99 | Tests for: Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), Luteinizing hormone (LH), Estrogen marker (E1G), Pregnanediol Glucuronide (PdG), Motile sperm concentration and human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) | Time to results: Not disclosed | Test collection method: Urine and sperm. Trying to conceive can make you feel isolated and alone. In reality, though, when trying to conceive with a partner, you’re not alone and the fertility issue may not be yours. Proov is a female-founded fertility platform dedicated to empowering women on their reproductive journey, and it understands that it's not just the woman's fertility that needs to be tested; a semen analysis is just as important. The Hers and His Fertility Kit comes with at-home tests for both partners, so you can increase your chances of getting pregnant together. There's a sperm count test for him and two test kits for her: Proov Complete and Proov Check. Proov Complete looks at four key fertility hormones (FSH, E1G, LH and PdG) to check ovarian reserve, confirm successful ovulation, and identify your six most fertile days. With Proov Check, only one hormone is measured: human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), also known as the pregnancy hormone. Using the hCG tests, you can detect a potential pregnancy up to five days before your missed period. It's worth noting that the Proov Complete system comes with only 20 tests – 3 FSH tests and 17 multi-hormone tests – meaning it’s just enough for one full cycle or month. However, you have the option to select Complete 2 Cycle at checkout, which allows you to test for straight months rather than one, in case you're concerned that one month is not enough to get a full picture of you and your partner's fertility. Pros Includes ovulation tests and pregnancy tests for her and sperm test for him

Great for couples

FSA/HSA-eligible Cons Only covers one full cycle or month

Can get pricey $100 at Amazon

What to consider when choosing an at-home fertility kit

With so many home fertility tests on the market, choosing the right one for you can feel like a daunting task. However, there are some key factors that can make the decision easier.

Hormones tested

Consider your primary reasons for testing and what information you’re hoping to get out of it. If you want a full understanding of your current fertility markers, you may want to look for a test that measures multiple hormones, such as the Women’s Health + Fertility Test, which covers 11 key hormones. However, if you’re more interested in tracking your ovulation, a simple LH test, such as the Easy@Home Ovulation Test Strips, may be sufficient.

Company reliability

It’s crucial to purchase test kits only from reputable companies. This is true of any product but especially for those that are health-related. According to fertility clinic owner Dr. Tara Brandner, doctor of nursing practice (DNP), FNP-C, it’s a good idea to look for a company that specializes in fertility. “This will ensure they have the correct testing bundled into the kit,” she says.

Accuracy

Brands sometimes make lofty claims about how accurate their tests are, so make sure to do your research. Have there been any clinical trials or peer-reviewed studies? Is the product FDA-approved? Are results tested in accredited labs and reviewed by medical professionals?

Rapid results vs. lab results

Some fertility tests – such as wearable devices and ovulation tests – are completed entirely at home with results ready instantly. Others, however, require mailing the test sample to a lab. Both have pros and cons – rapid tests offer a timely, nonintrusive way to determine your fertility window, but lab tests are generally more accurate and detailed. In the end, choose what works best for you.

Cost

Fertility testing prices can vary wildly, and costs can add up quickly no matter what. Consider your needs as well as your budget.

Medical support provided

Does the test kit company provide referrals, doctor consultations, or additional support? Fertility testing can be stressful, not to mention complicated, so it might be helpful to have extra medical guidance.

How we chose the best fertility kit

When determining the best fertility tests for at-home use, after consulting with our panel of experts on what to look for in a good fertility test, we looked at over 35 different at-home fertility tests and compared each based on hormones measured, collection method, out-of-pocket costs and insurance eligibility, time to results, customer reviews and each company’s overall reputation. For tests requiring lab processing, we only considered companies that used CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified labs.

Along with our above choices, we considered multiple fertility trackers, such as Tempdrop and Daysy, ovulation tests from companies like Clearblue and Pregmate, and lab-based hormone tests including those from Everlywell and Cue Health.

Frequently Asked Questions

When should you take an at-home fertility test?

Typically, experts recommend fertility testing if you’ve been trying to conceive for a year without success, but that doesn’t mean you can’t test yourself sooner.

At-home tests may be a good idea if you’re planning to start a family and want to understand your fertility, says Brandner. “It also would be good for those looking for reassurance or information about their reproductive health,” she adds.

Does insurance cover at-home fertility tests?

Some insurance plans cover diagnostic fertility testing, but since at-home tests are used for screening purposes rather than to diagnose, the tests are typically not covered. However, many companies allow you to pay with an HSA or FSA account.

Are at-home fertility tests accurate?

Accuracy rates vary depending on the type of test: Blood tests are generally more accurate than urine tests, but many at-home tests are fairly accurate. However, it’s important to note that no test is 100% accurate and at-home tests can be subject to user error, so it’s essential to follow the test’s directions.

“They are best used as a preliminary step or for informational purposes rather than a definitive assessment,” says Brandner.

Dr. Dan Nayot, reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, agrees, but he cautions against user error. “It’s important to follow the directions, as all tests have limitations,” he says. However, when used correctly, he believes they can be a useful and accurate tool for screening.

Who should not take an at-home fertility test?

Although at-home fertility tests can provide valuable information, they aren’t right for everyone.

Those who have a known condition linked to infertility and are already working with their doctor should refrain, says Brandner. Taking an at-home test may result in unnecessary fear or anxiety, she explains, so it’s best to continue working with your health care provider for treatment, more in-depth testing or fertility monitoring.

Choi agrees. “If you would not immediately seek additional care based on the results or if you think an “abnormal” test would only heighten your anxiety, I advise not doing the test,” she tells me. In addition, she says that certain medications – such as hormonal birth control or estrogen supplements – can affect your hormones, making results less valid.

Meet our experts

Dr. Dan Nayot, reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist

Dr. Tara Brandner, DNP, FNP-C

Dr. Janet Choi, board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and chief medical officer of Progyny

Dr. Stephanie Hack, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist

Dr. Jill Purdie, board-certified ob/gyn and medical director of Northside Women's Specialists

Aleece Fosnight, a board-certified physician assistant specializing in sexual medicine