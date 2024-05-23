Aspell Recovery Center opens third sober living facility in Lexington

Attendees clap following the ribbon cutting ceremony for Aspell Recovery Center's newest sober living facility on May 10, 2024 in Lexington, Tenn.

The third sober living facility to open under the Aspell Recovery Center umbrella is its newest location in Lexington, providing addiction treatment for West Tennesseeans in need.

Along with its Savannah (Hardin County) and Jackson (Madison County) campuses, Aspell provides intensive care to those recovering from substance abuse and minimizes instances of recidivism, unemployment, and relapsing.

Constructed on donated land and fully funded through a grant totaling $610,000, ground broke in September 2023.

Equipped with a common area, kitchen, washer and dryer, the facility will house two men per room.

The 12-bed Lexington facility on 157 College Dr. held its ribbon-cutting on May 10.

Without the backing of both the City of Lexington and Henderson County, Aspell's Executive Director Richard Barber says the Lexington location would not be possible.

"Alcohol and drug programs are not the most popular cause to support, but this community has been great. We have great donations and just wonderful support," he said.

"They wanted us, and it took a community to do that."

In a continued movement to provide services to underserved communities, the Lexington location was warranted, officials say.

"This facility we have here will help," Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready said. "They [Aspell] have the other one in Savannah, and I think they'll complement each other. Anytime you get around bigger cities like the city of Jackson, they have a lot of resources, but they're spread thin and you can get lost in the system."

When asked why there was concerted support from both the city and county, McCready says it provides those seeking treatment with a standard of living and an opportunity to harness their life potential.

"The reality of it is that regardless if the community supports it or not, we're still affected by it," McCready said. "Regardless of if they live here or where they move or wherever they're from, this is a piece of the puzzle."

Intentionally located on a dead-end street and near crucial mental health resources, a plot of land adjacent to the facility is included in plans for developing housing for those leaving treatment from Aspell.

Vicki Lake, West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation director, played a pivotal role in finding facility funding.

Since 2006, she has written $4.1. million in grants for Aspell Recovery Centers, including for the Lexington facility.

"My goal in life is to make West Tennessee a better place to live and not only when you see the building, but when you see the people, you just get such a warm, fuzzy feeling about how wonderful it is," she says.

