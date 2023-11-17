I Asked Non-Americans To Tell Me What They Thought Of Each US State — They Did NOT Hold Back

Even in this era of globalization, social media, and 24-hour news, there's still so much we don't know about how other human beings live. It's endlessly fascinating to see how people in different countries eat, study, speak, dress, and go about their day-to-day.

Mini people standing next to a mini Earth
Hamzaturkkol / Getty Images

With that in mind, I started a little experiment to find out what non-Americans associate with each of our 50 United States. I asked the BuzzFeed Community to give me a word, a phrase, or a quick thought on as many US states as they could. We all walk around with assumptions built from a combination of news, pop culture, and assorted gossip — I thought this exercise would give an interesting window into how the rest of the world perceives our huge, diverse, wild, weird country.

Here's what they had to say:

1.ALABAMA

Outline of Alabama

2.ALASKA

Outline of Alaska

3.ARIZONA

Outline of Arizona

4.ARKANSAS

Outline of Arkansas

5.CALIFORNIA

Outline of California

6.COLORADO

Outline of Colorado

7.CONNECTICUT

Outline of Connecticut

8.DELAWARE

Outline of Delaware

9.FLORIDA

Outline of Florida

10.GEORGIA

Outline of Georgia

11.HAWAII

Outline of Hawaii

12.IDAHO

Idaho

Bit of a mixed bag there for Idaho!

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13.ILLINOIS

Outline of Illinois

14.INDIANA

Indiana outline

Sports! Besides TV & film, probably America's largest cultural export.

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15.IOWA

Iowa outline

16.KANSAS

Outline of Kansas

That's all we got, folks! I am curious about "the second Texas," though.

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17.KENTUCKY

Kentucky outline

Strong brand! In the comment section, there were four mentions of chicken, three mentions of horses or horse racing, and two mentions of bourbon.

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18.LOUISIANA

Louisiana outline

19.MAINE

Maine outline

20.MARYLAND

Maryland outline

21.MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts outline

22.MICHIGAN

Outline of Michigan

Michigan: revered the world over for its natural splendor. Can't complain there!

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23.MINNESOTA

Minnesota outline

24.MISSISSIPPI

Outline of Mississippi

25.MISSOURI

Missouri outline

This one got weird! Nary a single "St. Louis" reference!

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26.MONTANA

Montana outline

"Hannah" had me confused for a minute, but then I looked at the name of the state again. 🫣

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27.NEBRASKA

Nebraska outline

28.NEW HAMPSHIRE

New Hampshire outline

29.NEVADA

Nevada outline

30.NEW JERSEY

Ner Jersey outline

31.NEW MEXICO

New Mexico outline

32.NEW YORK

New York outline

33.NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina outline

More South Carolina chatter in the commentary here than I was expecting!

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34.NORTH DAKOTA

North Dakota outline

35.OHIO

Ohio outline

36.OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma outline

37.OREGON

Oregon outline

38.PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania outline

Pop culture supremacy! In fairness, I feel like most millennials could recite the entire Fresh Prince theme.

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39.RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island outline

40.SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina outline

Sorry, Carolinas, that's all I got!

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41.SOUTH DAKOTA

South Dakota outline

42.TENNESSEE

Tennessee outline

43.TEXAS

Texas outline

44.UTAH

Utah outline

45.VERMONT

Vermont outline

A pretty dang wholesome brand, I must say.

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46.VIRGINIA

Virginia outline

Sorry, Virginia!

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47.WASHINGTON

Washington outline

48.WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia outline

John Denver's legacy is cemented, safe to say.

Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49.WISCONSIN

Wisconsin outline

50.WYOMING

Wyoming outline

Thanks to all those who submitted comments. I find it endlessly fascinating to unpick the assumptions we all have about each other from afar. Feel free to add more to the conversation in the comments of this post!

