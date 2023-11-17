I Asked Non-Americans To Tell Me What They Thought Of Each US State — They Did NOT Hold Back

Even in this era of globalization, social media, and 24-hour news, there's still so much we don't know about how other human beings live. It's endlessly fascinating to see how people in different countries eat, study, speak, dress, and go about their day-to-day.

With that in mind, I started a little experiment to find out what non-Americans associate with each of our 50 United States. I asked the BuzzFeed Community to give me a word, a phrase, or a quick thought on as many US states as they could. We all walk around with assumptions built from a combination of news, pop culture, and assorted gossip — I thought this exercise would give an interesting window into how the rest of the world perceives our huge, diverse, wild, weird country.

Here's what they had to say:

1.ALABAMA

Alabama definitely has a...rough perception overseas. I thought this response had some interesting context: "I think of inbreeding (horrible TV stereotype) and Sweet Home Alabama and Birmingham where we learned at school (UK) about the riots and atrocities that were done to African Americans in the '60s especially. Racism and segregation." —Crizzy444 Young84 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2.ALASKA

3.ARIZONA

4.ARKANSAS

5.CALIFORNIA

6.COLORADO

7.CONNECTICUT

8.DELAWARE

9.FLORIDA

10.GEORGIA

11.HAWAII

12.IDAHO

13.ILLINOIS

14.INDIANA

15.IOWA

16.KANSAS

17.KENTUCKY

18.LOUISIANA

19.MAINE

20.MARYLAND

21.MASSACHUSETTS

22.MICHIGAN

23.MINNESOTA

24.MISSISSIPPI

25.MISSOURI

26.MONTANA

27.NEBRASKA

28.NEW HAMPSHIRE

29.NEVADA

30.NEW JERSEY

31.NEW MEXICO

32.NEW YORK

33.NORTH CAROLINA

34.NORTH DAKOTA

35.OHIO

36.OKLAHOMA

37.OREGON

38.PENNSYLVANIA

39.RHODE ISLAND

40.SOUTH CAROLINA

41.SOUTH DAKOTA

42.TENNESSEE

43.TEXAS

44.UTAH

45.VERMONT

46.VIRGINIA

47.WASHINGTON

48.WEST VIRGINIA

49.WISCONSIN

50.WYOMING

Thanks to all those who submitted comments. I find it endlessly fascinating to unpick the assumptions we all have about each other from afar. Feel free to add more to the conversation in the comments of this post!