Ashley Greene says her body won't be 'the same' after pregnancy but she is 'learning to be OK with that'

Ashley Greene talks about her post-pregnancy fitness journey. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ashley Greene is opening up about her post-pregnancy fitness journey.

The Twilight star, who welcomed her first child in September 2022, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself working out on the DB Method. She wrote in the caption that she was “both exhilarated and humbled when I began my fitness journey post baby... and every day since then remains the same.”

“I can't remember a time where I was more frustrated and where I struggled so much just to get through a workout that I used to power through.... But I also can't remember ever being more PROUD of my body and everything it has done for me,” the 35-year-old continued. “I am dedicated to putting in the work to rebuild a strong base. I am also dedicated to giving myself grace and remaining eternally grateful for the beautiful life my body graciously helped me create and nurture. I don't think my body will ever be quite ‘the same’ and I'm learning to be OK with that.”

Greene, who married TV personality Paul Khoury in July 2018 and credited her husband with taking the pics, also shared that she is now working to “effectively rebuild my pelvic floor, glutes and core.”

She also added a message to “all the mamas out there,” writing, “You're warriors, you're perfect and you're allowed to go at your own pace and love every piece of yourself.”

Greene’s followers could relate to her challenges. One wrote, “Uh yes I feel this so much ! It’s been such a struggle and after having an unexpected C-section even bigger struggle. I feel like I will never be strong again. Plus all the mom bod shaming for having belly pooch. what an emotional journey but I just think about our sweet babe and I’d do it all again.”

Another added, “It's so true! Sometimes it was hard to look in the mirror and not recognize yourself. I immediately started dancing again and now I too have embarked on the fitness journey. I started that great adventure which is pole dancing. All with time ... and above all without taking away time and love for my beautiful daughter .. my greatest love.. You are a beautiful person Ashley!”

Greene, who hosts the Twilight podcast The Twilight Effect with Kast Media, previously spoke about how pregnancy shifted some of the relationships in her life. In a July 2022 interview with InStyle, the then mom-to-be explained, “Being pregnant allows you to connect with people in a very different way. [Nikki Reed] and I align on a lot of things, so that has been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship."

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.