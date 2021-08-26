Ashley Graham shares maternity photos as she declares her ‘heart and belly are FULL’

Ashley Graham is loving pregnancy life.

The pregnant model, who shares one child with her husband Justin Ervin, took to Instagram on August 26 to share a joyous photo of herself enjoying the sand and surf in a red bikini. Graham, who was joined in the photos by her one-year-old son Isaac, captioned the photo, “my heart and belly are FULL.”

While followers gushed over Graham's pregnancy look with fire and heart-eye emojis, Chelsea Handler joked in comments section, “Yeah, baby milk is ready!”

Graham, who is in Jamaica on vacation, also went on Twitter to update followers on how her pregnancy with her second child is going. She wrote, “Sitting up and breathing through this heartburn. burping in-between sentences. i’m. so. pregnant.”

She also shared that parenting a toddler isn’t always easy, tweeting, “Isaac haaates getting his diaper changed. i’ll never understand why toddlers insist on sitting in literal crap???”

Earlier this month, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how this pregnancy differs from her first.

"I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," she told the outlet. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things."

Graham shared that she’s a bit more relaxed when it comes to certain things — mostly because she's already done all of this before.

"I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared," she added. "I'm just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, 'OK, check check. We got this.'"