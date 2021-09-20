Ashley Graham announces that she's expecting twins: 'We're gonna have 3 boys'

It's going to be a family of five for Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin, as the supermodel reveals that she's pregnant with twins.

Graham, 33, announced her second pregnancy on July 13 with a sentimental Instagram post showing off her growing belly. The news came just as Graham and Ervin's first child, Isaac, was turning one-and-a-half. On Monday, over two months after sharing the news, the mom revealed that she's expecting to be a mother of three.

The video showed the moment that Graham found out she was pregnant for the second time. Moments later, she was seen getting a sonogram where she exclaimed, "Is that twins?"

Graham's doctor confirmed that she was having twins and then shared that they are both boys. Graham, who was laughing in shock, said to Ervin, "We're gonna have three boys!"

The news appeared to be a surprise to Graham's friends and followers as it did for herself.

"Screaming out loud," one person wrote, while another said, "You’re gonna be the bessssst twin mom!!! And mom of THREE BOYS!!"

Model and actress Ireland Baldwin added, "You're going to have the most fun household."

While Graham kept the news of having twins a secret over the past couple of months, she sure hasn't kept her pregnancy to herself as she's shared numerous photos of her baby belly and the incredible ways that she's styling it.

"You are divine," someone commented. Another wrote, "The definition of GLOWING."

