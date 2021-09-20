Ashley Graham is expecting twin boys
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It's going to be a family of five for Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin, as the supermodel reveals that she's pregnant with twins.
It's going to be a family of five for Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin, as the supermodel reveals that she's pregnant with twins.
This TikTok mom dressed her toddler in the exact same outfit as her husband, and his reaction is priceless. Krystiana (@krystianatiana) is a TikToker and mom-of-4 who frequently shares videos of her adorable family. Recently, she posted a TikTok video of her husband’s reaction to their youngest child, Maverick, dressed in a miniature version of his outfit, and it’s too cute for words!. The clip begins with a shot of the adorable toddler wearing a sporty, black ensemble complete with an Adidas sweatshirt and backwards baseball cap. “Babe, you ready to go?” Krystiana asks as she approaches her husband, who’s waiting in the kitchen. “Yup,” he says casually, looking up from his phone before noticing his mini-me. “Oh my god, did you dress him just like me?” he asks, giving his own outfit a once-over. “You are so cute! Give me him! Give me him!” her husband excitedly declares as he lifts Maverick in the air before giving him a big kiss on the cheek. “Dude, let’s go to Target,” he says to Maverick. “Can I come?” Krystiana asks to which her husband playfully replies, “Nope! Boys day,” while walking the toddler towards the door. The precious moment had hearts melting all over TikTok. “The way the baby closed his eyes and smiled when daddy kissed him is everything,” one user gushed
“A family is forever,” as Wanda Maximoff says on Wandavision.
"We’re relieved to finally share the news." ❤
"Wandavision" star Elizabeth Olsen said earlier this year that she has always admired her sisters' wardrobes.
The author said her unplanned baby gave her the strength needed to get out of bed every day after her husband left.
The stretchy, breathable mesh expands over your foot like a sock.
Tighter, brighter skin can be yours!
Thousands of reviewers are raving about this flowy cowl-neck sweater that's perfect over leggings.
'I get so many compliments' — you'll also get over 50 percent off these beauties.
Nearly 16,000 — yes, 16,000! — shoppers gave these stylish, supportive kicks their stamp of approval.
'Straight-up miracle juice': I'm not the only one who loves it — over 41,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed. Smell ya later!
Want something snuggly but cute (and warm) enough to wear outside? Look no further.
The 33-year-old model revealed her second pregnancy in July.
"For many people, the term 'anti-vax' has a highly negative connotation and carries substantial stigma in our society," one expert tells Yahoo Life.
Says a fan: 'Goes great with a pair of faded, ripped jeans or some cute leggings.'
This super-flattering tee drapes beautifully — rather than uncomfortably hugging your body.
“To my fellow deaf warriors, stand up for yourself,” the mom states. “Don't always depend on someone else to do it for you. You are your own advocate."
If you develop congestion and a runny nose, it's understandable to wonder what could be behind your discomfort. Do you have a cold, allergies or something else entirely? It's not always easy to figure out. There's a reason for the confusion: The way your body reacts to allergies and infections is similar, allergist and immunologist Dr. Tania Elliott, tells Yahoo Life. "Your allergy cells are a component of your immune system," she explains. "The reason why we see so much overlap in symptoms is viruses and bacteria can also aggravate and activate those cells." When you're exposed to something you're allergic to, those allergy cells are activated and release histamine, which causes symptoms like itchiness, redness, swelling and mucus production, Elliott says. "When you have allergies that are untreated, what's happening is your immune system is constantly activated so you get a stuffy nose and increased mucus," she says. "Well, guess what? That is a perfect setup for an infection." Meaning, your allergies can actually cause an infection if they go untreated. Watch the video above to learn more.
Phishing scams are on the rise. Here's how to identify them — and protect your personal information from cybercriminals.
Host a BBQ in your kitchen, mess-free!