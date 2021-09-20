Ashley Graham is expecting twin boys

In The Know by Yahoo

This TikTok mom dressed her toddler in the exact same outfit as her husband, and his reaction is priceless. Krystiana (@krystianatiana) is a TikToker and mom-of-4 who frequently shares videos of her adorable family. Recently, she posted a TikTok video of her husband’s reaction to their youngest child, Maverick, dressed in a miniature version of his outfit, and it’s too cute for words!. The clip begins with a shot of the adorable toddler wearing a sporty, black ensemble complete with an Adidas sweatshirt and backwards baseball cap. “Babe, you ready to go?” Krystiana asks as she approaches her husband, who’s waiting in the kitchen. “Yup,” he says casually, looking up from his phone before noticing his mini-me. “Oh my god, did you dress him just like me?” he asks, giving his own outfit a once-over. “You are so cute! Give me him! Give me him!” her husband excitedly declares as he lifts Maverick in the air before giving him a big kiss on the cheek. “Dude, let’s go to Target,” he says to Maverick. “Can I come?” Krystiana asks to which her husband playfully replies, “Nope! Boys day,” while walking the toddler towards the door. The precious moment had hearts melting all over TikTok. “The way the baby closed his eyes and smiled when daddy kissed him is everything,” one user gushed