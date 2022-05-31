A$AP Rocky vows to raise 'open-minded children,' not 'people who discriminate'

A$AP Rocky is stepping into fatherhood with a whole 'lotta love.

Earlier this month, Rocky became a father for the first time when his longtime girlfriend Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy. In an interview with Dazed, the rapper opened up about how the couple plans to incorporate their own values into their household.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he said of his parenting style. (As of publishing, his son's name has yet to be announced.)

"I actually love to watch cartoons — I've watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark," he said. "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

The 33-year-old rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, added that "diversity and versatility" have been virtues in the couple's life and will be "embedded in the household" as they continue building their family.

News of Rihanna's pregnancy was first revealed in January after she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City. Since then, she's graced the cover of Vogue and broke the internet when a statue of the singer stole the show at this year's Met Gala.

In a March interview with Elle.com, the singer-turned-beauty mogul also shared a glimpse of her own parenting style, playfully saying she's going to be a "psycho" when it comes to protecting her kids.

"You talk about my kids, it's over," she told the magazine, later expressing her admiration for the parenting styles of Real Housewives mothers Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice.

"Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are," she said. "And that's really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from [Real Housewives of New] Jersey does not play about her kids."

She added, "That resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

