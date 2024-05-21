Artisan toast, iced collagen lattes and fresh juices are coming to South End Charlotte

Toastique, an “all day micro cafe” specializing in artisan toast and juices, will open at Vantage South End in June.

As it will be the first Toastique location in North Carolina, its owners — a husband-and-wife duo from Weddington, Chris and Angela Bjorson — are already planning for additional locations in SouthPark and Ballantyne.

The Charlotte location is Toastique’s latest expansion for this Washington-DC- based restaurant, known for its gourmet toast, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices and espresso.

With 1,800 square feet, the location will open its doors seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“My wife and I were looking to get involved with an existing business and were blown away by the Toastique brand when we learned about the variety and quality of its products,” Chris Bjorson said.

Upon Toastique’s opening, you can expect to find artisan options such as its avocado smash toast and spicy crab toast, along with a wide variety of bowls including the popular PB&B bowl, which comes with açaí, peanut butter, banana and almond milk, and topped with chopped dates, blueberries, granola, peanuts and honey roasted peanut butter drizzle.

Toastique is bringing its artisan toast and juice concept to the Carolinas with its Charlotte location at 1120 S. Tryon St., Suite 150.

This juice cafe also features freshly blended smoothies, such as its Green Machine, and coffee offerings including nitro cold brew and iced collagen lattes. And, if you’re looking for a to-go option, Toastique also offers cold-pressed juices on tap and in bottles, as well as grab-and-go salad options.

“Coming from the IT industry, I was ready for a new challenge. We’re looking forward to opening the first location in North Carolina and bringing these stunning and nutritious menu items to our community. We’re also going to be offering a vegan soft serve, not common at other Toastique locations and very hard to find in Charlotte,” Bjorson said. The soft serve will come in chocolate and vanilla.

Location: Vantage South End, 1120 S Tryon St. Suite 150

Menu

Cuisine: Breakfast, lunch, artisan toast, smoothies, juice and coffee

Instagram: @toastique