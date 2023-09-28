Arsenal, adidas and Stella McCartney's Second Collab Is Pitch-Ready and Pastel-Perfect

adidas and Arsenal continue their partnership with Stella McCartney by unveiling the first-ever away kit and travel range for Arsenal Women.

The limited-edition collection, aimed at supporting Arsenal Women both on and off the field, comprises structured silhouettes, including jerseys, shorts and stylish travel wear pieces. The standout items include a full zip jacket with vibrant neon accents, track-style pants and an oversized tee.

Yet, the true centerpiece is the eye-catching away shirt, blending geometric patterns with color-blocking in halo pink and glow blue. Designed with AEROREADY technology, the shirt keeps players dry during intense matches.

In line with adidas' commitment to sustainability, key pieces in the collection incorporate eco-friendly materials, with at least 47% recycled polyester and 100% organic cotton.

The debut of the away kit is scheduled for October 8 when Arsenal Women face Manchester United in the Women's Super League (WSL), which marks the first time the women's team will have a distinct kit from the men's. Meanwhile, the men's team will don the gender-neutral jersey as a pre-match warm-up top before their league game against Manchester City at Emirates Stadium in the same month.

The collection is now available for a limited time and can be purchased on adidas' website, in-store, at Arsenal official club stores, Arsenal Direct and select retailers.

