Can you be arrested for taking food home from an all-you-can-eat buffet? What MS law says

Foodies, listen up.

Is it really all you can eat if you can’t take any home with you?

Well, if you’ve ever wondered why buffets don’t offer to-go plates (let’s be honest, so have I), here’s the lowdown.

According to Marketplace writer Nancy Marshall-Genzer, there’s actually a lot that goes into buffet-style restaurants and probably the most important thing is determining the price per person.

Because, the bottom line is, if the plates aren’t priced right, buffets could be losing money. And if there’s no profit, buffets could soon be a thing of the past.

We don’t want that to happen, now do we?

How do buffets come up with their prices?

Typically, buffet-style restaurants have a set price for the “all-you-can-eat” plates and that price is based on three things:

How much each person will eat: buffets usually assume each customer will consume around one pound of food. Average number of customers in a day Daily food cost

After doing the math in each category, the buffet will set a price per person who will dine in. But note, that’s dining in, not take out.

So, what if you make your own plate to-go? Can you get in trouble for that?

Here’s what we know:

Can you get arrested for taking food home from an all-you-can-eat buffet in Mississippi?

Well, not immediately.

While restaurants can ban you from coming back and refuse to serve you, they can’t have Mississippi law enforcement arrest you for doing this on the spot.

However, they can press charges later on for stealing. In Mississippi, you could face petit larceny charges depending on the dollar amount of food you take.

So, if you thought you could take some home for tomorrow’s dinner, think again.

What other questions do you have? Let me know at cmadden@mcclatchy.com





