Arkansans participate in the Great Saline County Cleanup Saturday

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Community service and recovery were the themes for the Great Saline County Cleanup Saturday morning.

Multiple groups, including the addiction recovery group Clean in Saline put their resources together for a county-wide cleanup, which was followed by a free concert and cookout in Shamrock Park in Shannon Hills.

In addition to the food and music there were testimonies, and a bounce house as well as other fun activities.

Kristi Townsend, the organizer said that the more people that join them, the more they can help in the community.

“We’ve got several more groups that have joined us in saline county and so the more people that join us, the more we can reach out and help the community,” Townsend said.

Recycle Saline, Saline River Canoe, and the cities of Bryant and Benton also participated in Saturday’s cleanup.

For more information on recycling in Saline County, visit RecycleSaline.org.

