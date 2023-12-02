Arizona's darkest places: These parks and cities have the best night skies for stargazing

The International Dark Sky Places program was created in 2001 by DarkSky International to encourage the preservation of the nighttime environment, educate the public and encourage a reduction of light pollution.

Over 200 Dark Sky Places have been certified in 22 countries on six continents. These places, including dark sky parks, sanctuaries, reserves and urban night sky places, aim to connect people with the importance of darkness and the conservation of ecologically sensitive areas.

Arizona has over 20 dark sky locations encompassing cities, communities, national parks and urban night skies.

Here is everything you need to know about the Dark Sky Places and where you can find them in Arizona.

What is the international dark sky program?

Receiving dark-sky certification involves a variety of measures that may include using outdoor lighting that minimizes light pollution, community outreach and education, and working to affect public policy. It demonstrates the location's commitment to preserving the nocturnal environment.

International Dark Sky Places in Arizona

An International Dark Sky Place is a publicly or privately owned conservation area that protects its night skies through responsible lighting policies and public education.

These are Arizona's Dark Sky Places:

Saguaro National Park in Tucson.

Chiricahua National Monument near Willcox.

Pipe Spring National Monument near Fredonia.

Petrified Forest National Park near Holbrook.

Tumacácori National Historical Park near Tubac.

Kartchner Caverns State Park near Benson.

Grand Canyon National Park.

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument.

Flagstaff-area national monuments including Walnut Canyon, Wupatki and Sunset Crater Volcano.

Oracle State Park.

Tonto National Monument near Roosevelt Lake.

International Dark Sky Sanctuaries in Arizona

International Dark Sky Sanctuaries are the most remote and often darkest places. The designation underscores the significance of safeguarding nocturnal environments and protecting them from artificial light.

There are no International Dark Sky Sanctuaries in Arizona. New Mexico has the Cosmic Campground International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

International Dark Sky Reserves in Arizona

International Dark Sky Reserves are dark zones surrounded by a populated periphery, where strict policy controls safeguard the darkness of the core. These reserves conserve natural nightscapes and promote responsible outdoor lighting practices for the well-being of the ecosystem.

There are no International Dark Sky Reserves in Arizona. The Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve encompasses west Texas and northern Mexico.

Urban Night Sky Places in Arizona

An Urban Night Sky Place is one that fosters an authentic nighttime experience despite being in an area with significant artificial light.

Arizona has one Urban Night Sky Place and it’s Saguaro National Park in Tucson, which received the designation in November 2023.

International Dark Sky Communities in Arizona

An International Dark Sky Community is a city or town recognized for its commitment to outdoor lighting ordinances and educating residents on the significance of dark skies. These communities implement measures to reduce light pollution and promote responsible outdoor lighting practices. This designation aims to balance the needs of urban life with the protection of the night sky.

Here are Arizona's International Dark Sky Communities:

Cottonwood.

Camp Verde.

Fountain Hills.

Big Park/Village of Oak Creek.

Flagstaff.

Sedona.

Thunder Mountain Pootsee Nightsky, on the Kaibab Paiute Indian Reservation on the Arizona-Utah state line.

