Arizona's coziest restaurants: Fireside dining and other warm winter touches

There’s just something about this time of year that makes us crave simple indulgences. While we’re still recovering from the stress and excitement of the holidays, the short days and cooler temperatures, our focus turns inward. We need to unwind. We yearn for contentment.

Above all else, we want warm and cozy.

As your winter travels take you to different, and possibly snowier, corners of the state, seek out homey places. Try some Arizona eateries where you’ll find a most welcoming ambiance, hearty food, and crackling fireplaces. Settle in. Things are about to get comfortable up in here. These are some of Arizona's best warm and cozy restaurants.

Sedona: Pumphouse Station

This rustic A-frame is tucked amid the sycamore trees in Tlaquepaque North. Decorated with antiques and found objects, Pumphouse Station has a most inviting atmosphere — especially if you snag a table near the big fireplace constructed of river rock.

Expect an elevated breakfast experience that might feature eggs benedict, an omelet stuffed with homemade chorizo, avocado and cheddar, or a bursting-at-the-seams burrito. Start lunch off with the rich roasted mushroom soup kissed with a drizzle of truffle oil. Dinners are served Fridays and Saturdays.

And once you see the outside dining spaces beneath the giant sycamores, you’ll want to plan a summer visit to Pumphouse.

Details: 313 State Route 179, Sedona. 928-862-4141, www.pumphousestation.

Sedona: Pisa Lisa

There’s something completely satisfying about seeing your meal’s entire journey.

Sit at the bar at Pisa Lisa and watch them toss the dough, pile on the toppings and slide your pizza into the big wood-fired oven, with the heat wafting out. Minutes later they pull the pie out on the big wooden paddle, the thin crust charred and the cheese bubbling. It’s a mouth-watering show and they’ll slide it over to you while it’s still too hot to eat.

The Au Sauvage pizza is topped with Calabrese sausage, prosciutto, picante peppers, spicy coppa and soppressata salami, and that will stick to your ribs in any weather. They also offer a slate of salads that pair beautifully with the hearty Tuscan tomato bisque soup.

Details: 2245 W. SR 89A, Sedona. 928-282-5472, www.pisalisa.com.

Prescott: BiGA

Trendy but comfortable, BiGA delivers a true farm-to-table experience serving up a delicious rotating menu. The low ceiling and brick walls help keep things cozy and charming.

Those with dietary restrictions have some intriguing options, including a luscious vegan meatloaf and house-made gluten free bread. Start your meal with the warm creamy goat cheese dip with an artichoke basil tapenade, arugula and local honey.

The menu is not extensive but offers a diverse selection including salads, sandwiches, fish, chicken and steak. Food served at BiGA is grown and sourced from more than 10 local farms and businesses.

Details: 623 Miller Valley Road, Prescott. 928-227-2543, www.bigaprescott.com.

Pinetop: Darbi’s Café

When you’re traveling through the White Mountains, you always hope to find an eatery like Darbi’s Café. Swaddled in wood from walls to ceiling with a stone fireplace, it feels like you’re stepping into an oversize cabin. If you’re meeting someone, you may have to search because there are lots of rooms, lots of cozy corners.

Darbi's serves up heaping portions of comfort food made fresh, including cracking enough eggs every morning to make Foghorn Leghorn weep. Their omelets and scrambles are each made with three eggs stuffed with toppings and paired with two sides like hash browns and biscuits and gravy.

Meals at lunchtime also sprawl across the plate; half-portions are offered on many items.

Details: 235 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop. 928-367-367-6556, www.darbiscafe.com.

Flagstaff: Josephine’s Modern American Bistro

When it comes to comfort food, topping the list has to be mac and cheese.

Now imagine seashell pasta in smoked gouda sauce, topped with sun-dried tomatoes, pickled red onions and large wild tiger shrimp sautéed in a spicy sauce. Sounds heavenly, right? That’s probably why the Diablo Shrimp Macaroni and Cheese is consistently one of the most popular dishes at Josephine’s Modern American Bistro.

Housed in a 1911 Craftsman bungalow, the restaurant oozes charm, a perfect match for the eclectic menu and extensive wine list. They serve dinner and brunch. During the winter months, Josephine’s features two lit fireplaces, perfect for cozy romantic meals.

Details: 503 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928-779-3400, www.josephinesrestaurant.com.

Flagstaff: Charly’s Pub & Grill

A fireplace wrapped in aged brick anchors the dining room of Charly’s Pub & Grill in the historic Weatherford Hotel.

This is a great spot to come in off the blustery downtown streets, warm up and chow down on a scrumptious Navajo taco. Afterward you can visit the adjacent low-ceilinged Gopher Hole to enjoy a beverage, a live band (on weekends) and another wood burning fireplace.

The Weatherford has been a Flagstaff landmark since opening its doors in 1900 and is also where the town rings in the New Year. The annual Pinecone Drop takes place from the roof of the three-story building each New Year’s Eve at 10 p.m. and midnight.

Details: 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919, www.weatherfordhotel.com.

Cottonwood: Colt Grill

There’s nothing like sitting inside a small barbecue joint while the seductive aroma of smoked meats hangs in the air. Colt Grill has proven to be such a successful formula other locations have sprung up from Prescott to the Village of Oak Creek. But this is the original, and the coziest.

It’s a small place in Old Town with a few tables and cowhide-covered chairs. The big smoker sits outside on the covered patio with heaters, ideal almost any time of year. Everything is scratch made, including an array of sauces to splash on the baby back ribs, tender beef brisket, smoked turkey and pulled pork.

They also serve a full breakfast menu with twists, like an eggs benedict special featuring tomatoes, mushrooms and smoked brisket.

Details: 804 N. Main St., Cottonwood. 928-634-1140, www.coltgrill.com.

Williams: Red Raven Restaurant

Don’t expect typical Route 66 fare at Red Raven in the heart of downtown Williams. Step into the long narrow room with the warm lighting and red ceiling and you’ll know you’re in for something special.

Casual fine dining has been a trademark since Red Raven opened in 2006. It’s been under new ownership for almost a year, purchased by a former manager, but you won’t detect many changes. The commitment to quality remains the same.

Pasta, steak, chicken and seafood are all represented on the menu. All steaks are hand cut; all sauces are made in-house. The grilled duck breast has long been a favorite. It’s topped with a Cabernet-cranberry sauce and served with pecan-mushroom rice pilaf and grilled asparagus.

Details: 135 W. Route 66, Williams. 928-635-4980, www.redravenrestaurant.com.

Find the reporter at www.rogernaylor.com. Or follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RogerNaylorinAZ or X (formerly Twitter) @AZRogerNaylor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Best warm and cozy restaurants this winter in Arizona