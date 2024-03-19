This Aries Season Is All About Going After What You Want, Astrology Says



Aries season starts on March 21, 2024 and ends on April 19, 2024.

This Aries season is all about going after what you want, according to an astrologer.

Bust out your best floral prints, because spring is here! You can finally turn your attention to your favorite sundresses and an upcoming astrological milestone: Aries season.

The spring equinox marks the beginning of this zodiac season, which runs from March 21, 2024 through April 19, 2024. Get excited, because it’s sending good weather and good vibes your way.

During this year's Aries season, expect to feel fired up about going after what you want, says Donna Page, an Atlanta-based astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology. But, naturally, there will be plenty more happening. Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect from this astrological season.

What does Aries season mean for your sign?

For starters, since Aries is the first sign in the zodiac calendar, you'll feel like it’s New Year’s all over again. You’ll be ready for a fresh start, sure, but more importantly, you'll start being more true to yourself. This season is all about wanting people to embrace you for who you really are—full stop.

To that end, you’ll mull over where you fall this second in the Eras Tour of your own life. Are you feeling peppy (Lover), moody (reputation), laidback (Debut), or something totally different (folklore)? Whatever you decide, you’re ready to break away from the expectations people have of you.

Something else to look forward to? The fire sign energy of Aries season will fuel you this month, so basically, if you want something, there’s zero reason why you can’t have it. (You see it, you like it, you want it, you got it, à la Ariana Grande's "7 rings.")

That job listing you’ve been eyeing? You won’t just finally apply for it—you’ll also crush that cover letter. Additionally, you’ll feel a little more ballsy than usual in your personal life, and maybe even strike up some convos with a cutie who looks interesting at the coffee shop. After all, what’s the worst that can happen?

Lastly, expect to have a serious case of spring fever. You’ll be all about getting outside, catching up with friends, and just enjoying all that nature has to offer. Basically, if it’s warm and sunny, you’re there.

Aries season will impact all zodiac signs, but Aries and Libra will feel it the most.

How will Aries season impact the rest of your year?

Breaking out of your winter cocoon will do your mental health a serious solid. It’ll also make you realize just how much you need a little extra sunlight in your life, pushing you to get outside and take in more vitamin D on the reg. Plus, embracing where you are in life it is the best way to channel more honesty with yourself, so you can ultimately lead your most authentic life.

More good news: Aries season will also light a small fire under your butt to help you be more aggressive in getting what you want out of life. Provided you don’t start, like, tackling people at the grocery store to snag the last coconut water—crushing your goals will just become a regular part of your everyday routine. And hey, what's not to love about that?

When’s the next zodiac season?

Next up is Taurus season, which runs from April 20, 2024 through May 20, 2024. During this time, you’ll be all about kicking back and just chilling out.

Until then, enjoy going after what you want—and getting what you deserve.

