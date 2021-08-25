Ariel Winter shows off her strawberry hair on Instagram: ‘Catch me looking either 13 or 23’

Ariel Winter is reflecting on her age as she shows off her latest hair look.

The Modern Family star, 23, took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to share a few selfies in which she sports her new, red-hued hair. In the pics, the actress wore a tan and black polka dot top along with a glam makeup look. She captioned the post with strawberry emojis, writing, “catch me looking either 13 or 23 there’s no in between.”

Followers loved the look, with one writing, “You rock the hell out of that red hair.” Another added, “I like the red. Looks awesome.”

This isn’t the first time Winter showed off her current hair look on the ‘gram. The actress, who sported platinum blond hair earlier this summer, debuted the new color in August, with an Instagram post alongside her boyfriend, Luke Benward.

Though Winter isn’t a natural redhead, she’s worn this particular color before. In February 2020, she went from dark brown hair to red, and posted a pic of the post-transformation on Instagram. She captioned the post, “I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?”

Just months later, however, she went Marilyn Monroe-blonde.

While followers on Instagram loved Winter’s new look, the TV star recently reflected on what it’s like to have to deal with negative comments about her body on social media.

“I had someone comment on one of my pictures, and it really bugged me. They said, ‘So many people on your photos, it really is divided. So many people show so much love and support, and you spend so much time on the negative comments and ignore all the positive ones.’ It really sucked to read that because that’s true,” Winter told Teen Vogue last year. “You overlook the positive comments, because as soon as you see the positive ones it’s like, ‘OK, great, but these people don’t agree.’ But why do those people’s [negative] comments matter more than those [positive] comments?”