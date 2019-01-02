Ariel Winter responds to body-shaming troll accusing her of losing weight by taking drugs

Ariel Winter‘s used to fending off unwelcome comments about her body, her clothes and how her body looks in her clothes, but now her critics are mixing it up. In an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs, the Modern Family actress took on a troll accusing her of engaging in some illegal and illicit behavior.

Photos of Winter ringing in the new year with boyfriend Levi Meaden — specifically one that showed the couple clutching a champagne flute — prompted one commenter to chide her, somewhat playfully, of “drinking underage.” Winter doesn’t turn 21 until Jan. 28.





The star explained that she was merely holding Meaden’s glass, joking, “i didn’t want to be the only one toasting with water.”

It would have ended there had a second commenter not waded in to claim that Winter used cocaine and meth to lose 30 pounds. The actress clearly wasn’t going to let that slide, and delivered a highly sarcastic response.

“Yup, I dropped 30 [pounds] of water so fast,” she quipped.

She went on to note that she’d lost weight because her psychiatrist changed her medication after her previous anti-depressant made her put on the pounds. She’s now on an anti-depressant that “regulates my metabolism.”

The commenter went on to say that Winter is “living the Hollywood dream. She drinks, smokes and experiments. You people forget that is what people like her do.”





That prompted another sharp rebuke.

“Thanks for the compliment…?” Winter wrote, calling the commenter “s****y and completely arrogant” for insisting she was using drugs despite her explanation about her anti-depressants. “I’m sure you know EXACTLY what goes on or is hand in hand with EVERYONE in Hollywood seeing as everyone knows everything about people they DON’T know … I couldn’t have lost weight for any other reason just because of the industry I’m in?”

While Winter’s fans were quick to call out the critic, it wasn’t the only instance of her slimmed-down body — which she credits to a regulated metabolism — getting some negative reactions. Whereas the 20-year-old has typically been trolled for having curves, she’s now being skinny-shamed.

One commenter compared her to co-star Sarah Hyland, who has had her own battles with nasty commenters making comments about her figure.

“Please no more losing weight … you’re getting Sarah thin and it’s not pretty,” read a comment.

“Those glorious boobs are gone forever,” added a poster. “Such a shame.”

“Oh no, why’s she so skinny?” another commenter wrote.

