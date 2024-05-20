Area swimming pools opening soon: Dates, hours, prices and more

FAIRFIELD COUNTY − If you are planning on swimming in any of the area pools this summer, we have you covered with what you need to know.

Tiki Swimming Pool, Lancaster

The Tiki Pool opens on Saturday, May 25, and closes on Aug. 11.

It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Daily admission is $4.

After 4 p.m. admission is only $2

Card ticket admission is $50 for 12 visits

Season passes are $95 for individuals and $300 for family (up to six immediate family members living in the same household may include a babysitter as one of the six).

Passes can be purchased online and must be picked up at the park office.

All children 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Pool parties are available from 7 to 10 p.m. Pool parties are $350 for 1 to 100 attendees; $450 for 101 to 250 attendees, $600 for 251 to 400 attendees, and for more than 400 attendees it's an additional $125 for each additional 100

The maximum number of guests is 800

Tiki Pool is located at 1475 Tiki Lane.

Miller Swimming Pool, Lancaster

Miller pool will open June 1 and close Aug. 4.

It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Adi Bradford, 14 of Rushville, holds onto her face mask as she flips off the diving board at the Bremen pool on June 5, 2023, in Bremen, Ohio.

Season passes are $95 for individuals and $300 for family (up to six immediate family members living in the same household may include a babysitter as one of the six).

Passes can be purchased online and must be picked up at the park office.

All children 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Pool parties are available from 7 to 10 p.m. Pool parties are $300 for 1 to 100 attendees; $400 for 101 to 250 attendees, $525 for 251 to 400 attendees, and for more than 400 attendees it's an additional $125 for each additional 100. The maximum number of guests is 800

Summer Night Series Lineup includes Dive In Movie on Saturday, June 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. for the movie, "Hotel Transylvania."

Teen Night for ages 12 to 17 is 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 20 with games, music, and dancing.

The Miller Pool is located at 409 N. Memorial Drive.

Baltimore Swimming Pool

The opening day is May 25 from 1 to 7 p.m.

It is open May 25, 26, 27. Closed 28, 29, 30, and opens again daily May 31 through Aug. 11.

Weekend hours onlyAug. 17 and 18Aug. 24 and 25Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2

People spend time in the cooling off at the Bremen pool on June 5, 2023, in Bremen, Ohio.

Admission Rates

From pool opening until 4 p.m.

Ages 3 and under free

Ages 4 thru 59 $7

Ages 60 and up $4

After 4 p.m. until closing

Ages 3 and under free

Ages 4 thru 59 $4

Ages 60 and up $3

Normal hours are noon to 7 p.m.Please check the Pool Facebook page for up-to-date information.

The pool is located at 240 Summers Choice DriveSpecial Dates

The Baltimore Pool hosts the Fitter and Faster Swim Camp on June 27 and 28. The pool's opening will be pushed back on those days.

Public hours

June 27: 2 to 7 p.m.

June 28: 2 to 7 p.m.

The Baltimore Pool is home to the Baltimore Sea Lions Swim Team. The pool will close at 4 p.m. for swim meets.

Public hours

July 3: Noon to 4 p.m.

July 10: Noon to 4 p.m.

Canal Winchester Municipal Pool

In an effort to have a smooth opening to the 2024 season, the pool will be open to members only from Friday, May 24 through Thursday, May 30.

During this time, only individuals who have completed purchasing a membership will be able to enter the pool.

Daily admission passes can be purchased at the pool by members only for additional guests outside of the membership. Members will be responsible for all guests brought into the pool; failure to abide by the rules may result in loss of membership. The pool will open to all guests on Friday, May 31. The last day of the season will be Sunday, Aug. 18. This is earlier than in past seasons due to declining attendance and staffing issues.

Seasonal memberships and a number of other pass options will be available this year. If space is available, reduced-price membership opportunities will open after July 5.

Seasonal Membership Passes: Those wishing to purchase a Sunbather’s Pass (seasonal membership) will need to pre-register online. In-person verification of residency and household members (if applicable) will be required prior to the membership being issued. All pass holders will also have their photo taken. Memberships will not be sold at the pool.

To purchase a membership: Visit https://bit.ly/CWAccount and select “Create Account”, or “Log In” if you have used the program before.

Add all household members to your account that you intend on placing on the membership. More information on what constitutes a household and eligibility can be found on the website.

Vacationer’s Passes. Those interested in purchasing a Vacationer’s Pass (good for 10 visits, any day; must be used by the same person) will need to pre-register online. Vacationer's Passes will not be sold at the pool. Visit https://bit.ly/CWAccount and select “Create Account”, or “Log In” if you have used the program before.

Daily Admission Passes: Daily admission passes may be purchased at the pool on the day of your visit. The same rate applies to residents and non-residents. Discounts are available for senior citizens and registered daycares. More information and specific rates are available online.

Returning Pass Users: Returning members should bring their expired passes for reactivation. New passes can be issued for members, if needed.

Pool Rental: The pool is available to rent for parties on designated Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings throughout the season. Dates may be booked on a first-come, first-served basis, and must be booked two weeks in advance. Rental opportunities will open for booking at 8 a.m. May 6. Check the city’s website for complete details, including rental fees and available times.

For more information, please visit www.canalwinchesterohio.gov.

The Canal Winchester Municipal Pool is located at 180 Groveport Road.

Bremen Swimming Pool

The Village of Bremen pool will open on May 25 with the projected closing date of Aug. 18. The daily pool rate is $4 for ages 3 and up and there is an evening rate for $2 for 5 to 7 p.m.

The season passes are as follows:

Natalie Furniss, 10 of Carroll, throws a tennis ball while playing a game of pass as she comes out of the water slide the the Bremen pool on June 5, 2023, in Bremen, Ohio.

Individual passes

11 years and up are $80

11 years and up for July only is $55

Household passes

Household (up to six people in the same house) is $200

Household (up to six people in the same house) for July only $115

Additional household members living in the same house are $30 each

Babysitter on the household pass (not for personal use) $30 each

Half season pass (starting July 1- end of the season) $125 for family, and $60 for an individual

Daycare pass (per 10 people) $300

For pool parties: Parties being at 7 p.m. and must end at 9 p.m. on the same day on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Parties begin at 6 p.m. and must end by 8 p.m. on the same day on Wednesday and Sunday.

Pool party rental fees up to 50 people is $200 and over 50 people is $250

The Bremen Pool is located at 248 Angle Street.

Pickerington Community Pool

The pool will open Saturday, May 25 and close Monday, Sept. 2.

Closed Days: May 28-31, Aug. 12-16, 19-23, and 26-30

Pool Hours - Open Daily

Open Swim: 12 to 5 p.m. Swim Lessons: 5 to 6 p.m.*Pool closed for group and/or private swim lessons Family Swim: 6 to 8 p.m.*Pool Operations subject to change

Day Passes (purchase at the pool only):

$10/person*2 and under free*No refunds for Day PassesIndividuals purchasing day passes MUST MEET ONE of the following criteria:

Be 18 years of age or older, Have a Pickerington, Ohio mailing address, Be accompanied by a Season Pass holder or adult (18 years or older) at the pool

*Children 11 years old and under MUST be accompanied by an adult (18 years and above) at all times.Pool Updates: text @pickpool to 81010Information is subject to change or be adjusted throughout the pool season.

The Pickerington Pool is located at 11330 Stonecreek Drive

Pleasantville Swimming Pool

The Pleasantville Community Pool will not open for the 2024 season, as the village will be performing repairs. The village will be spending about $120,000 on the needed repairs, of that amount $82,000 is from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), that the Fairfield County Commissioners awarded.

The repairs will replace all the concrete deck around the pool, fixing the cracks and uneven floor, repairing leaking water lines that feed the pool and take water back to the filtration system. The village will also be replacing the current bathrooms, where it had had many water leaks over the years as well as installing new restroom equipment.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County public swimming pools ready to open