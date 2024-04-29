Area students culinary careers at DLX luncheon

Gravity Ohio and North Central State College and the NCSC Foundation will host members of the world-class Cameron Mitchell Restaurants team with area culinary students Tuesday at Dan Lew Exchange.

Students from Mansfield Senior High School, Madison Comprehensive High School and Pioneer Career & Technology Center will attend and receive a complimentary copy of Cameron Mitchell’s book, “Yes is the Answer! What is the Question?”

The joint lunch event will educate and spotlight the culinary work happening in the area and explore partnerships for training career center students with a college-based culinary business program, according to Gravity Ohio Executive Director Eric Stigall.

DLX kitchen to be culinary incubation laboratory for students

Gravity Ohio founder chef Dan Lew and NCSC are examining how students can enhance their education and prepare for culinary entrepreneurship with a college education. Lew’s vision is to use the DLX kitchen to create a “culinary incubation” laboratory where students can prepare and serve family, friends, and guests.

The concept is for NCSC to offer the classroom work. Lew will lead the practicum training.

“This partnership includes educating students on the importance of creating a program that integrates farm-to-table fresh foods with unique cultural dining experiences, and a college-based workforce development training plan that will positively impact our local community," Lew said.

“NCSC is uniquely qualified to assist students to begin a rewarding career by starting their college education here so our citizens prosper," said Dr. Dorey Diab, president of North Central State College. "It is an honor and privilege to be of service and help advance our students, while increasing their earning potential and creating a robust plan for continuing their education."

The concept includes NCSC Foundation assisting students with scholarships to ensure access for the program.

Stigall, who organized the luncheon, summarized the plan. “Attendees at this transformative event will gain the knowledge to further their culinary journey. This is a recipe for positive results through innovation."

Melissa Johnson

Cameron Mitchell speakers to address students

Speaking at the event will be Melissa Johnson, vice president, Cameron Mitchell Premier Events & Community Relations, and regional chef Jason Shelley with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

Johnson oversees the company’s catering division and represents CMR in the communities in which the company does business by discovering ways to get involved and give back. She oversees a team of more than 250 associates.

Shelley is a restaurant industry veteran of almost 25 years. He has been an executive chef for the Ocean Prime concept in Miami; Orlando; Atlanta; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @lwhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: DLX kitchen to be culinary incubation laboratory for students