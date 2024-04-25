Arbor Day celebration going on, rain or not

Apr. 25—An Arbor celebration at the Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester will go on as scheduled — rain or shine.

That's the word from McAlester Community Tree Board President Lacey Sudderth.

The Arbor Day celebration is set for 11 a.m.on Friday, April 26, on the south end of the KTC Campus at 301 Kiamichi Drive in McAlester.

"Rain is in the forecast," Sudderth noted, and added if it's is raining the celebration will be held inside KTC.

Sponsored by the McAlester Community Tree Board, in partnership with KTC, the event is dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and conservation. It promises to be an engaging and educational experience for students and the local community alike, Sudderth said.

Members of the public and students are all welcome to attend the Arbor Day celebration, she said.

Arbor Day, a tradition that celebrates the importance of trees and encourages their planting and care, is a significant occasion for fostering a deeper connection to nature and sustainable practices, organizers of the event said.

Several activities are planned as part of the celebration, Sudderth said, including:

—Free Loblolly Pine seedlings will be given to students while supplies last, courtesy of the Oklahoma Forestry Service and the Kiamichi Forestry Research Station.

As part of the program, the McAlester Parks Department will demonstrate proper tree-planting techniques. These initiatives aim to empower individuals to contribute actively to the preservation and enhancement of our natural environment, the Tree Board said.

—Attendees will have the opportunity to witness a demonstration of safe rope-climbing techniques by local arborist and Tree Board member Aaron Alsip, of RL Tree Care.

Alsip's expertise in tree care and climbing safety will offer valuable insights into the profession and the importance of arboriculture in maintaining healthy urban forests, organizers said.

—Local bird enthusiast and Tree Board member Patty Harrison will share her knowledge and passion for birdwatching.

Harrison will provide tips and guidance on observing and appreciating the diverse avian species that inhabit our region, aimed at fostering an appreciation for wildlife conservation.

"We are thrilled to host this Arbor Day celebration at Kiamichi Tech-McAlester," Sudderth said.

The McAlester Community Tree Board is proud to commemorate this day in a memorable and impactful manner, she said.

"This event underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability while providing students and the community valuable insights into the importance of trees and nature conservation."