Scoop up the Ferrari of toothbrushes for a mere $30 — it's 50% off
You know the story: You go in for a dental checkup, lay back in the chair, and pretend you’re on a beach in the Caribbean. The hygienist pokes around while you focus on the crash of the waves and the salty air on your skin. Then, in walks the dentist, who takes one look inside your mouth and lets out a big sigh. Beach fantasy over. “Your teeth are badly stained from the best things in life, like dark roast coffee and delicious red wine,” he laments. “You’ve got plaque in every nook and cranny. If only you had a good electric toothbrush.” Isn't it time you stopped letting history repeat itself? Enter the AquaSonic Black Series Smart Toothbrush — a top-rated, premium electric scrubber that’s 50% off right now.
This AquaSonic smart toothbrush hunts down and eliminates plaque. Its motor delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush.
And if your sensitive mouth makes eating ice cream a struggle, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush has you covered. Thanks to its four brush modes, you can set it for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and even whitening. This shopper vouches for the latter: "If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks.... My teeth are much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush."
AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush
The included travel case makes it easy to bring the electric toothbrush along on your next adventure. You also get an extra eight brush heads — no more shelling out piles of cash for replacement heads like with other brands (cough, cough Sonicare cough, cough).
"My teeth have never felt so clean! I have used an electric toothbrush my whole life, and this is by far the best!" says a convert. "I usually buy Philips Sonicare, but I wanted something a little less expensive. I was nervous at first, but the quality of this product is incredible! Very powerful motor and plenty of replacement heads. The matte black finish looks very sleek and modern...."
With the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, you’ll walk into your next dental appointment with your head held high. Instead of an exasperated sigh, your dentist will give you a smile, a thumbs-up and a gold star.
Snag one while it's still half off!
Amazon will give you free shipping on this item. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:
Beauty and wellness
Aerlang Massage Gun, Deep-Tissue Massager$21$26Save $5 with coupon
Bitvae Water Dental Flosser$25$40Save $15
Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue$40$100Save $60 with coupon
DMoose Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher for Plantar Fasciitis$16$20Save $4
Bitvae Electric Toothbrush$16
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$10$15Save $5 with coupon
Eclat Skincare Vitamin C Face Serum$16$29Save $13 with coupon
Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal$70$200Save $130 with coupon
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream$12$20Save $8 with coupon
Style
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jeans$19$48Save $29
Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals$24$50Save $26
U.S. Traveler Anzio Softside Expandable Spinner Luggage$60$91Save $31
Sunzel Workout Leggings$26$28Save $2 with coupon
Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit$17$30Save $13
Lemedy Sports Bra$23$26Save $3
Hanes Women's Shirts$6$17Save $11
Fullsoft 3-Pack Leggings$23$33Save $10
Adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Socks$20$22Save $2
Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Bra$20$42Save $22