Scoop up the Ferrari of toothbrushes for a mere $30 — it's 50% off

You know the story: You go in for a dental checkup, lay back in the chair, and pretend you’re on a beach in the Caribbean. The hygienist pokes around while you focus on the crash of the waves and the salty air on your skin. Then, in walks the dentist, who takes one look inside your mouth and lets out a big sigh. Beach fantasy over. “Your teeth are badly stained from the best things in life, like dark roast coffee and delicious red wine,” he laments. “You’ve got plaque in every nook and cranny. If only you had a good electric toothbrush.” Isn't it time you stopped letting history repeat itself? Enter the AquaSonic Black Series Smart Toothbrush — a top-rated, premium electric scrubber that’s 50% off right now.

And if your sensitive mouth makes eating ice cream a struggle, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush has you covered. Thanks to its four brush modes, you can set it for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and even whitening. This shopper vouches for the latter: "If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks.... My teeth are much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush."

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush

We know, we know: "Black Series" seems an odd moniker for something designed to clean your teeth. Embrace the irony and save 50%! (Photo: Amazon)

The included travel case makes it easy to bring the electric toothbrush along on your next adventure. You also get an extra eight brush heads — no more shelling out piles of cash for replacement heads like with other brands (cough, cough Sonicare cough, cough).

"My teeth have never felt so clean! I have used an electric toothbrush my whole life, and this is by far the best!" says a convert. "I usually buy Philips Sonicare, but I wanted something a little less expensive. I was nervous at first, but the quality of this product is incredible! Very powerful motor and plenty of replacement heads. The matte black finish looks very sleek and modern...."

With the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, you’ll walk into your next dental appointment with your head held high. Instead of an exasperated sigh, your dentist will give you a smile, a thumbs-up and a gold star.

Amazon will give you free shipping on this item. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Aerlang Massage Gun, Deep-Tissue Massager $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Water Dental Flosser $25 $40 Save $15 See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue $40 $100 Save $60 with coupon See at Amazon

DMoose Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher for Plantar Fasciitis $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Eclat Skincare Vitamin C Face Serum $16 $29 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jeans $19 $48 Save $29 See at Amazon

Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals $24 $50 Save $26 See at Amazon

U.S. Traveler Anzio Softside Expandable Spinner Luggage $60 $91 Save $31 See at Amazon

Sunzel Workout Leggings $26 $28 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Lemedy Sports Bra $23 $26 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hanes Women's Shirts $6 $17 Save $11 See at Amazon

Fullsoft 3-Pack Leggings $23 $33 Save $10 See at Amazon

Adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Socks $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon

Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Bra $20 $42 Save $22 See at Amazon