April Fools' Day Instagram food pranks people may wish were real. Would you eat these?

April Fools' Day has passed, thank goodness.

Amongst the pranks and tomfoolery, there were a few nuggets that while totally false had the potential for an interesting product.

Here's are 10 April Fools' Day products that went up on social media that beg the question, "Should this be real?''

Hot Pockets Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Let's not kid ourselves, this would sell like hotcakes.

You couldn't microwave it because it would just be mushy. If you bake it, you'd have a brown butter crust and warm chocolate chip cookie ... wait ... you'd have a soft chocolate chip cookie in a Hot Pocket. Dessert Hot Pockets! OK, take my money now, this needs to be made.

Drumstick Nugget Cereal

Before you say no, this wouldn't work, wait a sec and think about it.

Little waffle cones with a chocolate puff in the middle. The milk would act like the ice cream and you'd have an amazing cereal. You add the nuts for fiber and you might be able to call it healthy. This may seem like a crazy concept, but have you walked down the cereal aisle lately? There are 10 cereals that are worse ideas all centering on a cartoon or Disney movie.

Ready to get saucy?: KFC introduces Saucy Nuggets to its menu. We tried them for you

Dunkin' Pizza

This was posted last year, and the Instagram account @snackolator brought it back Monday.

In the world of fast foods, there are great abominations — I'm looking at you, Chizza — but this would rank near the top. People may love carnival food, and this concept belongs there, but the sweetness of the dough would not mix well with pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella. I can handle a little cornbread in my crust, but this is a bridge too far.

Toast the eclipse: 6 ways to celebrate the total solar eclipse in Delaware on April 8 with food, drink

Now, if you turned the big doughnut into a coffee cake with apple, pecans or other fillings, that would be something. But then, you'd have a kringle, which you can already get at Trader Joe's.

Reese's Puffs Strawberry

Again, consider what you already see in the cereal aisle at the grocery store. Would this really be out of place?

Before you cringe in horror, think about it. Who doesn't like chocolate-covered strawberries? Wouldn't a hint of peanut butter make it that much better? You're right, it wouldn't. This is one we should be glad is just a joke.

Fruity Pebbles Mac & Cheese

The description is fruity and cheesy, it's your two favorite flavors. If the cheese sauce is actually fruit-flavored, this should be made.

Before you balk at this concept, consider the fruits you have with certain cheeses. Apples, strawberries, peaches all blend well with certain cheeses. Maybe this would work. I know plenty of children who would go crazy over it.

Krispy Kreme Glaze Everything

Everything in life is better with a little Krispy Kreme glaze. And, who hasn't seen the Krispy Kreme doughnut machine glazing items and thought what if .... hams glazed with Krispy Kreme; bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches glazed with Krispy Kreme; bacon glazed with Krispy Kreme. The possibilities are limitless.

Oh, Krispy Kreme, why must you tease us with such notions?

Dr Pepper toothpaste

Sure, you think this is bizarre, but think back to sitting in your dentist's chair and being asked what flavor polish you wanted for your cleaning – mint, cherry, chocolate mint, bubble gum. Aside from the fact that chocolate and bubble gum are both bad for your teeth, would it really shock you to find a soda pop toothpaste?

While not the worst idea, I still think I'll settle for Crest for fresh breath.

TicTac Del Taco breath mints

Speaking of fresh breath, Tic Tac and Del Taco combined for this beauty.

Cinnamon breath mints are hot enough. I'm not sure society needs this unless you're taking your breath mint pranking to the next level.

7-Eleven Hot Dog Sparkling Water

When you're condemned to hell for all eternity, this is the water in Satan's lobby.

Thankfully, this is a joke. But, if you want hot dog sparkling water, get some seltzer and combine it with what's left in the pot after you boil some Oscar Meyer weiners. Ketchup and mustard are optional.

Olipop Pringles Sour Cream and Onion Soda

If you like cream soda, why not sour cream and onion soda? The can says it supports digestive health so there's that.

While this makes me laugh, I also shiver at the thought of this product being made.

