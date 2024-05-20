What you should do after applying for NYC affordable housing lottery

NEW YORK (PIX11) — So you just entered a lottery with the New York City affordable housing program, but what steps should you take after applying?

The New York City Housing Development Corporation has a checklist to ensure you have all the required documentation so you are prepared for the interview during the lottery process.

Here is what you will need:

Household verification

When you are drawn from the lottery and asked to join the interview phase of the lottery, you will need to bring copies of documents to be kept on file.

If you rent an apartment, you must provide a copy of your current lease. If you don’t have a lease, you will need a notarized letter from your landlord. You will also need your last three to 12 rent receipts or canceled rent checks and your most recent electric, gas, and telephone bills in your name showing your current address. If you live with someone and do not rent your own apartment, you must bring a notarized letter from your housemate along with a copy of their lease and utility bills, the HDC said.

According to the HDC, each household member will also need to provide a birth certificate, social security card, picture ID for all residents over 18 and school letters verifying enrollment for every school attended by members of the home.

Income verification

Everyone who is over the age of 18 and plans to live in the apartment must also provide several copies of income verification documents, according to the HDC.

You will need your last six pay stubs, all pages of last year’s W-2 forms, and a signed and completed copy of the previous year’s tax returns. If you are paid in cash, you will need proof of cash payments in the form of a notarized letter from the employer. The HDC said you will also need bank statements showing the deposited paychecks.

If you are self-employed, you need the past three years of signed copies of Form 1040 with schedule C, E or F. You will also need all your 1099s from the last three years and the last three years of state tax returns, the HDC said.

If you have other sources of income, you will need to provide documents for the following, according to the HDC:

Copies of documentation for:

Social Security or SSI (annual documentation)

Veteran’s Benefits (annual documentation)

Income from Rental Properties

Public Assistance (AFDC) (Documentation from the past 120 days)

Armed Forces Reserves

Statements from dividends or annuities issuing institution(s)

Dated award letters for scholarship or grant money

If you receive alimony or child support, then you will need to provide the following:

Separation or settlement agreement(s) stating

the amount and type of support and payment schedule

Any official statement or print-out (dated within the last 120 days and showing activity and amounts) or a notarized affidavit

The HDC said that if you get disability insurance, workers’ compensation, or severance payments, you will need the last six current consecutive pay stubs or a verification letter.

If you receive recurring contributions, gifts or other forms of periodic income, you will need the following:

Notarized statement or affidavit signed by the person providing assistance, including the purpose of the income, dates and value of gifts, and how often the gift is provided

Bank statements supporting receipt of these payments

Eligibility problems

If you have had problems with your credit or with a landlord in the past, you must submit documents proving those problems. The HDC said that even though you submit the documents, your application can still be rejected.

For the full checklist provided by the HDC, click here.

More information on affordable housing resources in New York City can be found here.

