Applications for farmers market vouchers available in Dauphin County seniors

(WHTM)– A reminder for seniors in Dauphin County the applications for farmers market vouchers are once again available.

For seniors over 60 who are income-eligible the $50 vouchers can be used at local farmers markets across Pennsylvania, on fruits and veggies grown in the Commonwealth.

To get a voucher you can visit Dauphin County’s website.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Morning Weather

Vouchers will be mailed out starting June 1.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.