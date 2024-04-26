Appleton, Neenah, others team with visitors bureau to offer kayak rental stations. Here is what you need to know

Fritse Park in Fox Crossing has eight kayaks available for rent along the shore of Little Lake Butte des Morts.

Reader question: Who's behind the kayak rental stations that have been popping up in Appleton, Neenah and Fox Crossing? How much does it cost to use them?

Answer: The Rent.Fun kayak stations are a joint effort between the respective municipalities — Appleton, Neenah, Fox Crossing, Kimberly and Hortonville — and the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, which operates a grant program to pay for 50% of the equipment costs.

Pam Seidl, the bureau's executive director, said improving public access to Fox Cities waterways has been a goal since the 1990s. The kayak rental stations will serve residents and visitors alike.

"It provides another opportunity for people who maybe don't own their own equipment to try out the sport before purchasing the equipment," Seidl said. "It also gives visitors who don't necessarily always travel with a kayak on top of their car an opportunity to get out on our waterways and explore."

Customers download the Rent.Fun app and create an account. They scan the QR code on the locker to access the equipment. After the excursion on the water, they return the equipment and select "End rental" in the app.

The Rent.Fun kayak stations charge $20 for the first two hours and $10 for each additional hour. The rate includes a life jacket, paddle and kayak.

The Rent.Fun stations, this one located at Herb & Dolly Smith Park in Neenah, offer a life jacket, paddle and kayak.

Here's a quick guide to the kayak rental stations.

Appleton

Station location: Lower section of Telulah Park, 1300 E. Newberry St.

Number of kayaks: 8

Availability: End of May

Station cost: $27,000, with the grant covering $13,500

Neenah

Station locations: Doty Park, 701 Lincoln St., and Herb & Dolly Smith Park, 167 N. Lake St.

Number of kayaks: 8 (4 at each park)

Availability: Now

Stations cost: $27,000, with the grant covering $13,500

Fox Crossing

Station location: Fritse Park, 937 N. Lake St.

Number of kayaks: 8

Availability: Now

Station cost: $27,000, with the grant covering $13,500, plus $700 for the concrete pad

Kimberly

Station location: Sunset Park West, 200 Sunset Park Road

Number of kayaks: 8

Availability: End of April

Station cost: $27,000, with the grant covering $13,500

Hortonville

Station location: Black Otter Park, East Main Street

Number of kayaks: 6 kayaks, plus 2 stand-up paddleboards

Availability: End of April

Station cost: $29,000, with the grant covering $14,500

Little Chute

Little Chute's kayak rental station predates the bureau's grant program. Its vendor is Kayak Wisconsin, and the rates for the first two hours are $20 for a single kayak and $35 for a tandem kayak.

John McDonald, director of parks, recreation and forestry, said the kayak station was part of a $112,000 project that involved the construction of a bridge over a canal to provide access to the Fox River.

Station location: Heesakker Park, Sanitorium Road

Number of kayaks: 3 singles and 3 tandems

Availability: May 1

Station cost: Part of a $112,000 project, with grants covering $36,000 ($15,000 from the Fox River Navigational System Authority, $10,000 from Fox Cities Greenways, $5,000 from Fox Communities Credit Union, $3,000 from Little Chute Jaycees and $3,000 from Little Chute Kiwanis)

