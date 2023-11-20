Apple iPhone 16: Everything we know, from design to specs

After a few years of pretty incremental updates, the iPhone 15 line up was surprisingly impressive. This September's releases included the iPhone 15 Pro, the first iPhone to pack a titanium body and customisable Action Button. But even the standard model packed a punch in 2023, with coveted new features like the Dynamic Island making their way to the 'budget' version. So, the iPhone 16 range is going to have big shoes to fill in 2024.

Rumours about the next generation of iPhone are pretty scarce right now, but if previous years have taught us anything, that won't last for long. And before the iPhone 15 had even launched, we'd started to hear one or two tidbits about its successor. We'll keep this page updated with every rumour and leak as they come in, and if you don't fancy waiting, check out the best iPhone 15 deals available now and our roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals.

iPhone 15 Pro colours

iPhone 16: Design

A grey titanium iPhone 15 Pro camera phone on a wooden desk

One of the more persistent rumours about the iPhone 16 suggests we're in for bigger screen sizes this time around. Various leakers have suggested the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6-3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will reach 6.9 inches. These are in contrast to the current respective Pro and Pro Max sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

Another, slightly less notable rumour concerns the camera layout. Apparently Apple might be planning to do away with the current diagonal lens layout on the standard model, returning to a vertical arrangement last seen on the iPhone 12.

And as always, there are rumours that next year could be the year that Apple finally goes properly all-screen. Nobody liked the notch, and the Dynamic Island is a decent compromise – but it's still a necessary evil designed to house the front camera and FaceID sensor. But with even notable Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting 2024 is the year we'll see an all-screen iPhone, it might just happen.

iPhone 16: Specs and features

A grey titanium iPhone 15 Pro camera phone on a wooden desk

Intel on the features is even scarcer, but we've heard one or two rumours. The first is that Apple could be planning to, finally, let the entire iPhone line up enjoy its 120hz 'ProMotion' refresh rate in 2024. Fans have been crying out for this for years, with 60hz pretty measly for a smartphone these days. Currently, only the Pros have ProMotion, but like the Dynamic Island, it could become standard issue across the entire line up.

We've also heard that Apple is planning to introduce its own, custom designed battery. This could prove as game-changing as Apple silicon, offering massively enhanced efficiency.

iPhone 16: Release date and price

iPhone 15 colours

While the design and features of the next iPhone are always open to a ton of speculation, release date and price has remained pretty predictable in recent years. In fact the only time Apple didn't release a new iPhone in September was in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic pushed things all the way back to... October. So, we can safely expect an September 2024 release date for the iPhone 16.

As for price, little has changed there too. The iPhone 15 starts at £799 / $799 / AU$1499, the iPhone 15 Pro at £999 / $999 / AU$1849 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at £1199 / $1199 / AU$2199. With these prices pretty much unchanged from the iPhone 14 line up, it seems reasonable to expect things will remain in the same ballpark for the iPhone 16.