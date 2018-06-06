'Ocean's 8' premiere: See what all 8 stars wore on the red carpet!

"Ocean's 8" is finally here!

The highly-anticipated all-female "Ocean's 11" sequel held its world premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Tuesday night, and all eight of the leads stepped out for the momentous occasion.

Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter all appeared at the star-studded premiere, rocking a variety of head-turning styles that will surely prove to be one of the most memorable red carpet moments of the year.

Paulson donned a particularly memorable neon green Prada gown, and Rihanna wowed in a dramatic Givenchy dress.

See what all of the stars of "Ocean's 8" wore to the world premiere below:



"Ocean's 8" hits theaters on Friday, June 8.

