There's Going to Be a Blue Moon Tomorrow (and Here's What It Means for Your Mental State)

Blue moon: A really delicious wheat beer with a hint of citrus. Also, the second full moon in a single month, which only happens about once every three years. But guess what? There’s one happening tomorrow morning, March 31, and it’s going to be epic. Here’s what you need to know.

Why is it called a blue moon? Unfortunately, there won’t be a gorgeous robin’s-egg orb in the sky the night before Easter (BTW: Easter is this Sunday), just a typical, pearly gray full moon. Its name, which has been around for hundreds of years, originally referred to something absurd and eventually came to mean something that’s exceedingly rare (like the expression “once in a blue moon”), according to Space.com.

When does it start? Saturday morning’s blue moon will peak at 8:37 a.m. EDT, according to Weather.com. This will be the last blue moon until October 2020, so don’t miss it.

And what does it mean for me personally? If you’re really into the zodiac and the effect of the lunar cycles on your mental state, the Libra full moon (since we began the month with the full moon in Virgo, this blue moon will be in Libra) suggests you should take a closer look at the relationships in your life, according to astrology site Mooncircles.com. From following up on drinks with your coworkers or checking in with your partner about your goals for the year, be sure to get your ducks in a row with the ones you hold most dear.

Because, you know, we only get this chance once in a blue moon...

