Antonio Marras, Intimissimi Owner Reports 2023 Sales of 3.1B Euros

MILAN – The name has changed, but growth continues.

Oniverse, formerly Gruppo Calzedonia, on Monday reported 2023 revenues grew 2 percent to 3.1 billion euros. This compares with 3 billion euros at the end of 2022. At constant exchange, revenues rose 5.5 percent.

In December, Gruppo Calzedonia took on the Oniverse moniker, reflecting the transformation of the Italian company from an innerwear and hosiery specialist to an international and diversified group that now spans from luxury fashion and label Antonio Marras, to bridal, food and wine.

Founded by Sandro Veronesi in Verona, Italy, in 1986, the group now comprises innerwear, hosiery and beachwear brands Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Intimissimi Uomo and Tezenis; knitwear and cashmere label Falconeri; wine retailer Signorvino; bridal brand Atelier Emé and Antonio Marras. Last year, it also acquired 88 percent of premium yacht-maker Cantiere del Pardo, the producer of the Grand Soleil, Pardo and Van Dutch yachts.

At the time of the change, Veronesi, who holds the role of chairman, touted the “constant growth” of the group, and its “great history, a universe in continuous evolution,” and the unique identity of each brand. Accordingly, he chose “a name that would be independent and autonomous, but that could represent the essence of all brands. In fact, we want for each brand to have its autonomy, while remaining part of a group.” Oniverse tweaks the word universe, is the anagram of the Veronesi surname, and is the result of an in-house contest to define the new name, engaging the company’s employees and signaling their involvement in its evolution and development.

Last year, exports increased to account for around 62 percent of the total.

Over the year, the group opened 314 stores, of which 248 are outside Italy. As of Dec. 31, there were a total of 5,644 stores across the brands, of which 3,732 units are located outside Italy. Stores mainly opened in the U.S., France, Spain and Brazil. The group is present in 59 countries and over the year it began to operate its new Mexican branch.

Investments totaled 563 million euros, mainly channeled into retailing, the global integration of the group’s e-commerce, and technology.

Five new Antonio Marras stores opened in Italy, of which one stands in a premium position on Rome’s Via Condotti luxury shopping street.

In 2022, Veronesi decided to take an 80 percent stake in Marras’ namesake company, providing his group’s retail and production experience, in addition to its financial muscle, to develop the brand, which was previously mainly distributed via wholesale.

In 2023, Signorvino started expanding outside Italy, opening its first stores in Paris and Prague, Czech Republic, on Place Saint Michel, a few steps from the Notre-Dame Cathedral and at the Westfield Chodov shopping center, respectively.

They are part of the “Journey Across Flavours” project started by the brand in 2023 at the wine trade show Vinitaly to capture the stories and flavors of Italian viticulture, a manifesto to explore Italy’s gastronomic heritage.

In 2024, Intimissimi Uomo will continue to develop and update its existing Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Tezenis stores. A new store format for childrenswear, Tezenis Kids, was unveiled last year. Intimissimi has enjoyed additional visibility thanks to a capsule collection by Jennifer Lopez, launched in October. Entitled “This Is Me Now,” the new line draws inspiration from the pop star’s new album, her ninth.

As reported, the group once again took the top spot as the company with the highest potential to go public, according to the 2023 “Le Quotabili” study by Milan-based consultancy Pambianco Strategie di Impresa. In the report, Veronesi admitted that a listing is “an opportunity we have considered many times, but that we have always postponed to focus on other goals.”

The executive said the main objectives are now the generational handover, as his children increase their responsibilities within the company, and the evolution into a group of brands and companies, allowing each to be more autonomous. “So the Bourse could be an option, but in the future, not now,” he concluded.

