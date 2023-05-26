'Money well spent!': Amazon shoppers adore this body scrub—and it's on sale for $9

Spring and summer humidity mixed with the drying effects of air-conditioned buildings means your skin is going to need some TLC. That's why no skincare routine is complete without an exfoliating body scrub that exfoliates dry, flaky skin and leaves you baby soft and renewed. The Majestic Pure Himalayan Body Scrub, formulated with moisturizing sweet almond oil and pH-balancing Himalayan salt, is the remedy you want. The anti-aging scrub has racked up over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it’s currently on sale for just nine bucks for Memorial Day!

MAJESTIC PURE Himalayan Salt Body Scrub $9 $16 Save $7 with coupon Moisturizing essential oils and nourishing Himalayan salt will leave you with softer and brighter skin. Save $7 with coupon $9 at Amazon

The scrub is an invigorating blend of nutrient-rich ingredients that’ll slough off dead skin cells, which helps the dermis absorb the product's hydrating oils. The result is smoother, younger-looking skin. Reviewers say the scrub minimized the appearance of their stretch marks, age spots, acne, and even fine lines and wrinkles. Just apply a generous amount to damp skin and scrub using a circular motion around twice a week to keep your skin looking fresh and bright.

Beyond its wondrous ability to fade the appearance of scars and other skin discolorations, exfoliating regularly also aids in keeping your skin healthy. It’ll make hair removal easier, too, allowing you to avoid those pesky ingrown hairs after shaving or waxing. Regular use will also prepare your skin to absorb topical products more effectively, so the ingredients in your body moisturizers and other products can penetrate the skin easily.

This anti-aging body scrub leaves your skin soft, smooth, and moisturized.

From the variety of positive reviews, it’s evident this salt scrub lives up to its claims. It works especially well to fade the appearance of dark spots and discolorations according to many of the reviews. “I have had dark skin under my arms for years and it is fading away like magic,” a reviewer said.

Many others have noted that it has even helped improve a multitude of pesky skin issues quickly. "I’ve noticed an immediate change in my skin after just one use," one reviewer shared. "It leaves your skin soft and smooth. I noticed how hydrated my skin looked afterwards as well!"

One user who gave the product a five-star review succinctly said: It's an "anti-wrinkle miracle."

We can't ignore a product that gets this many glowing comments. And if you want to try more than one popular Himalayan scrub, be sure to check out this First Botany option too — it's on sale for 55% off right now.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

