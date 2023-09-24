The knit jacket that 'holds up better than 'JCrew cardigans' is on sale for $40 — that's 40% off!

What is it?

Fall is that time of year for elegance no matter where you go. Feeling underdressed? The Anrabess Cardigan Jacket might be the outerwear upgrade your closet needs right now. Built to keep you warm when that autumn breeze blows, there's a color for any outfit. Bonus: it has pockets!

Why is it a good deal?

Shoppers have catapulted the brand Anrabess to rock start levels on Amazon — it's known for fun styles. The Anrabess Cardigan Jacket is a new addition and long cardigan jackets are hard to come by at $40. If you're looking for something to cozy up in this fall, 40% off is a discount that's hard to beat.

Why do I need this?

It's jean jacket weather, but denim isn't everyone's favorite cool weather cloth. Nor do jean jackets provide the right coverage for everyone. The Anrabess Cardigan Jacket falls just below the knee so you can wear it over a dress or skirt — it's even dressy enough to wear to a wedding. Made with viscose, polyester and nylon, it's soft and drapey for a comfortable fit.

'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of 1,500 happy shoppers. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"It is gorgeous! Not too heavy which is great for those of us who like to dress in layers," wrote a five-star fan. "I plan to buy in another color. Oh...and Pockets!! One of my favorite clothing buys from Amazon!"

"Love this sweater even more than I expected to," admitted a rave reviewer. "The knit is heavy weight and so soft. I think this is going to be a major fall staple for me this year. Might even order in another color. It honestly feels like a very expensive piece, but was so much more affordable."

"Love the trenchie style and pockets," raved another happy shopper. "What surprised me most was how incredibly comfortable and soft it is."

"This literally holds up better than my JCrew cardigans," an impressed shopper wrote. "Will be repurchasing and buying additional colors."

"Beautiful sweater-coat!" an excited fan wrote. "Fits and looks exactly as I wanted, a little slouchy but not sloppy. After trying it on, I immediately ordered another one in grey. Can be dressed up or down. Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers (when I go home to visit my family)!"

"I like this sweater jacket," shared a pleased reviewer. "The only thing is that the seam runs down the middle of the back. Not a huge issue. I really like how it fits and it looks very nice with leggings, dress pants or jeans! I paired it with a pink pashmina. Very sharp."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

