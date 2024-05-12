Annual Smoke on the Beach Festival brings out thousands to taste and see BBQ competition

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Ten barbecue teams on Saturday competed in the sixth annual Smoke on the Beach Festival, a fundraiser hosted by the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club.



While the featured cuisine was the main course, there were also food trucks and festival vendors.



Event coordinator Rusty Watson said nearly 2,000 people came out to show their support.



“This event is for us to keep the lights on, keep the building, keep the rent paid where we hold our stuff at to put on events like this,” he said. “But it does real well, we are well recognized and we do a great deal for the kids.”

This was vendor Elena Torsiello’s second year setting up a booth at the festival.



“This is just a great family activity, a nice weekend to be out,” she said. “And so I’m just happy to be here and be a vendor,” she said.

* * *

Adriana Cotero is News13’s weekend evening anchor and a morning reporter. She joined the team in July 2023 after working in the island of Guam. Adriana is from Saline, Michigan, and graduated from Central Michigan University. Follow Adriana on Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram and read more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.