Annual fundraiser Wine, Women & Shoes kicks it up a notch

Cheers, laughter and fun were poured in equal measure during Thursday's Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser at the 201 Mesquite Event Center.

A group of friends cheer during the auction at Wine, Women & Shoes Thursday. Held at the 201 Mesquite Event Center, the evening benefited the Alliance for Women and Children.

The annual event benefits Alliance for Women & Children. The Abilene nonprofit's mission statement states they offer educational programs for empowering women and children, assist women with self-sufficiency and healthy living, and provide "a nurturing and safe environment for school-aged children."

Members of the “Sole Men," volunteers serving the crowd, nearly all of which were women, perform briefly on stage during Wine, Women & Shoes Thursday.

Attendees at Thursday's event were treated to dinner and wine selections poured by men from community who volunteered their time to serve as "Sole Men." There might have been a little bit of pride donated, too, as evident by the loosely-choreographed line dance they performed onstage for the cheering ladies.

Abilene City Council member Blaise Regan walks through the crowd at Wine, Women & Shoes, carrying two bottles ready to pour for any of the guests during Thursday’s benefit.

Still, it was for a good cause. Offering selections from participating wineries and auction packages like an African safari, the Alliance says the event over the last 11 years has raised more than $100 million for women and children's causes.

