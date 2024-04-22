Annual fundraiser Wine, Women & Shoes kicks it up a notch
Cheers, laughter and fun were poured in equal measure during Thursday's Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser at the 201 Mesquite Event Center.
The annual event benefits Alliance for Women & Children. The Abilene nonprofit's mission statement states they offer educational programs for empowering women and children, assist women with self-sufficiency and healthy living, and provide "a nurturing and safe environment for school-aged children."
Attendees at Thursday's event were treated to dinner and wine selections poured by men from community who volunteered their time to serve as "Sole Men." There might have been a little bit of pride donated, too, as evident by the loosely-choreographed line dance they performed onstage for the cheering ladies.
Still, it was for a good cause. Offering selections from participating wineries and auction packages like an African safari, the Alliance says the event over the last 11 years has raised more than $100 million for women and children's causes.
