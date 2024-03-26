Anne Hathaway shares candid reaction to learning she was pregnant after a miscarriage

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Anne Hathaway is opening up about the miscarriage she experienced and the “pain” she felt when trying to get pregnant.

At the time of her pregnancy loss, the actress was starring in a one-woman off-Broadway play where she gave birth as part of the story. “The first time it didn’t work out for me,” she tells the outlet. “I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night.” And while she didn’t share the news publicly, Hathaway says she did tell friends who came to visit her backstage about what she’d been going through. “It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine,” she says.

Hathaway announced she was pregnant with her first child in early 2016 on Instagram, welcoming son Jonathan in March of that year. When she announced she was expecting her second son in 2019, the caption to her Instagram post was a little more candid, with the Idea of You star revealing she’d experienced fertility struggles.

“It’s not for a movie,” she joked of her baby bump. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Now, Hathaway is sharing why it was so important for her to “keep it real otherwise,” adding, “So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it—where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone—I wanted to let my sisters know, ‘You don’t have to always be graceful. I see you and I’ve been you.’”

Through tears, she says, “It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong.”

When she learned later that up to 50 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage, she was frustrated that so many people feel so alone in their grief. “I thought, Where is this information? Why are we feeling so unnecessarily isolated? That’s where we take on damage. So I decided that I was going to talk about it.”

“The thing that broke my heart, blew my mind, and gave me hope was that for three years after, almost daily, a woman came up to me in tears and I would just hold her, because she was carrying this [pain] around and suddenly it wasn’t all hers anymore,” she says. For her, the Instagram caption “was more about what I wasn’t going to do. I wasn’t going to feel ashamed of something that seemed to me statistically to actually be quite normal.”

Props to Hathaway for being so honest about her experiences, even when it might not be so easy to do so. Pregnancy loss and fertility struggles truly are so common, and no one should ever feel ashamed or alone in the face of grief.