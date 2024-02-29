Anna Faris has 9 of these comfy jumpsuits — I just bought one on sale, and I see why she's obsessed

Have you ever noticed that slipping on a jumpsuit is a bit like wearing onesie pajamas? The only difference is that the right one can make you look effortlessly cool and chic and not as if you've donned a wearable blanket. I've tried a few, from casual denim to dressier satin styles, but the one I always get the most compliments on is this black cotton-linen jumpsuit from Outerknown. Turns out, it has a celebrity fan as well, and it's none other than actress Anna Faris.

After wearing the flattering Station Jumpsuit for five years (this baby was a pre-pandemic buy), I finally decided to invest in a few more colors while they're all on sale at 45% off. But while skimming the reviews to see what other colors people loved, I noticed the famous Faris shared her opinion, admiring the brand.

Why is this a good deal?

First things first, this is a crazy good deal. The Station Jumpsuit is currently less than $100 a pop, saving you $80 in total. Considering you get a complete outfit that saves you time and mental energy on busy mornings, it's a steal.

Why do I need this?

Outerknown is a sustainable brand famous for its cozy Blanket Shirts, but the Station Jumpsuit is my favorite, and apparently Faris's too.

"I’m looking at nine Station Jumpsuits in my closet and loving every one of them," the former star of CBS' 'Mom' wrote on the brand's site. "I get compliments everyday from strangers, and friends, and people ask me where I bought them. I’m a huge fan of your company."

Of course, you may be wondering, how do you know the real Anna Faris wrote this? She accompanied her review with a video, further stating, "Outerknown, I love my jumpsuits. Thank you so much."

While I'm not sure anyone needs nine of them, after slipping one of these babies on, you may be tempted to stock up like me — especially while they're on sale.

The cargo-style jumpsuit is made from soft organic cotton and linen, so it's machine washable. Wash it on cold and tumble dry low if you want to prevent it from shrinking, of course. It has two pockets at the chest, two at the hips and a relaxed fit that elongates anyone's figure.

However, the best part about this jumpsuit is that it has a zipper closure that goes down the middle instead of buttons. This makes it so much easier to go to the bathroom, and you don't have to worry about exposing any bit of yourself through any pesky button gaps.

I ended up buying two more in the Salt and Desert Date colors. I like to wear mine with the sleeves rolled up past my elbows, the bottom hems cuffed and with a range of shoes, depending on the season or the occasion. I've worn it in the winter with my hair all done up and pumps for a night out, and with sandals to run errands in the spring. It's also great to take on vacation, because no matter the weather or the event, you can probably find a way to wear it.

The cotton-linen blend jumpsuit is super soft and you can wear it with heels or sneakers, dressed up or down.

What reviewers say:

Beyond myself and Anna Faris, the Station Jumpsuit has plenty of other backers. On Outerknown's website, it has 130 reviews — 109 give it 5 out of 5 stars (and 12 more people give it four).

"This might be one of my favorite things I’ve ever put on my body," wrote one happy customer. "So comfortable, flattering, easy. Love the zipper, and the zipper on the pocket is a fun bonus. So many compliments. I might have to get a bunch of colors and just make this my new personal uniform."

"After reading all the reviews about how great this jumpsuit is, I knew I had to get one!" shared another. "The shipping was fast! I couldn't wait to try it on once received. This jumpsuit fits so well and is so soft and easy to wear. I am 5'4, 136 lbs and the medium is perfect for me and roomy."

"This material is so incredibly soft and the style is super versatile," shared another big fan."Great for a casual night out or running around with little ones during the day. I would live in this if i could. I get a ton of compliments on it. It’s a great investment and something I wear a ton. One of my all time favorite pieces of clothing."

That said, one person warned about the length. For reference, the size small has a 28-inch inseam. "This is a great jumpsuit. I’m 5’6, 117 lbs and the small was perfect for me with a little extra room to wear a shirt underneath... I would have liked it just about a 1/2 inch longer though. I’ve washed it, but careful only to line dry."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.