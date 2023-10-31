Why you can trust us
Amazon just dropped a huge sale on Anker charging accessories — save up to 40%

Korin Miller and Patrick Hearn
Updated ·2 min read
Ankers away! At these prices they will be, and quickly, so grab 'em while you can.

A cell phone that’s at 1% while you’re stuck in traffic. A tablet that runs out of juice during a long, dreary commute. A laptop that dies while you’re trying to work on the go. These are a few of our un-favorite things, maddening scenarios that (hopefully) have taught you never to leave home without a spare charger. If you're one of those enlightened folks, this is your lucky day: You can save up to 40% on select Anker charging accessories — including lightweight power banks, durable cords and more — but just for today.

Anker

Anker Nano Power Bank with Built-in Lightning Connector

$21$32Save $11

Designed specifically with iPhone users in mind, this bite-size charger will juice you up fast and provides up to 20 hours of additional charge for your device. It's MFi-certified (i.e., tested and certified by Apple). Compatible with iPhone 12, 13 and 14; iPad Mini 5, 8 and 9; and AirPods.

$21 at Amazon

"I have gone to four work conferences in the past two months. Often it’s difficult to find places to recharge your phone at conference centers. I knew my phone would be my lifeline so I couldn’t afford to run out of charge. I bought this to make sure I didn’t have to be concerned about that, and it worked great! It recharges fairly fast. I just plugged it into my phone while I was busy and the phone was ready to go every time I needed it. So happy with this!" wrote one fan.

Anker

Anker 727 Charging Station (GaNPrime 100W)

$67$100Save $33

This six-port power strip can handle up to six devices at the same time, including more demanding devices like a MacBook Pro. It also comes with Anker's ActiveShield technology that prevents your connected devices from overheating. 

$67 at Amazon

"This power station is a travel godsend," one customer raved. "It worked flawlessly in the hotel, at cafes and at the conference center. I made friends with strangers when they saw I had multiple ports. I must’ve recommended it to 20 people. It’s the best travel purchase I’ve made in years. I’ll be buying them as Hanukkah gifts for the college students in my family. If you’re on the fence, just buy it and try it. It’s well worth the price."

Anker

Anker 341 USB-C Hub (7-in-1, 4K HDMI Display)

$34$60
Save $26 with coupon

When you need more ports than your laptop has, this 7-in-1 hub is here to save the day. It works with almost all brands and can even support a 4K, 60Hz HDMI output. 

Save $26 with coupon
$34 at Amazon

A shopper said, "This has become my go-to travel hub for my Dell XPS 13, which only has two USB-C ports. It's handled everything I've thrown at it, with no lag for driver installs and no conflicts. It's perfect for when a place where I'm presenting claims to have everything set up, but their HDMI out on their laptop doesn't work, or they forgot to copy my presentation to it."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

