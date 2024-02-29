These Angsty Teen Movies on Netflix Will Have Ya Feeling Nostalgic AF

Despite what the song says, high school does end. And unless you're one of those people who peaked in high school (sry to hear that), you probably don't miss it all that much. From waking up at 7 a.m. to picking teams in gym class, finding a seat a lunch, and willing someone to ask you to prom, your high school years are actually pretty stressful, tbh...which is probably what makes movies about high school so damn entertaining. If you're looking to relive the cringiest time of your life, then the best teen movies on Netflix right now can help you do just that, and we've rounded up all the titles that deserve a watch.

Admittedly, a lot of teen dramas out there are...a tad unrealistic, to say the least (*cough Euphoria cough*). But even if you didn't go to a high school filled with evil cheerleaders, epic food fights, and impromptu musical numbers, there are plenty of teen movies out there that'll make you feel ALL the feels (and take you right back to the days when you had a curfew). For a heavy dose of nostalgia, check out all the best coming-of-age movies streaming now on Netflix—and be very, very thankful that you are no longer a teenager yourself. 🙏

The Half of It (2020)

This coming-of-age dramedy revolves around Ellie Chu, a shy, straight-A student who agrees to help a popular jock write a love letter to his crush—with whom Ellie is also secretly in love. Cue all the drama.

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (2017)

In this truly wild movie starring Ashleigh Murray, two sisters make a plan to (you guessed it) rob trains after their mother is taken to jail, leaving them responsible to handle her many bills and bail money on their own.

All Together Now (2020)

Based on the novel Sorta Like a Rock Star by Matthew Quick, this drama stars revolves around Amber, an ambitious high schooler with a big secret: she and her mom have been living on a bus ever since her mom's boyfriend kicked them out of the house.

Dumplin' (2018)

Based on the bestselling book by Julie Murphy, this flick follows an outspoken, curvy, Dolly Parton-obsessed teenager named Willowdean who decides to take control of her life by entering a beauty pageant...which happens to be run by her pageant-queen mother.

Alex Strangelove (2018)

This adorable rom-com follows Alex Truelove, a popular high schooler who is banking on losing his virginity to his GF, but things get a lil more complicated when Alex realizes he has a crush on a cute guy from another school.

Moxie (2021)

This dramedy (which is based on Jennifer Mathieu's novel of the same name) tells the story of a shy 16-year-who decides to challenge the status quo at her high school by anonymously publishing a zine, which ends up making major waves.

Roxanne Roxanne (2018)

This hiiighly underrated biopic tells the true story of teen rap battle champion Roxanne Shanté, following her journey from growing up in the Queensbridge projects in the '80s to becoming a hip-hop legend.

Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)

In this unexpected comedy-horror flick, three teens from the Bronx attempt to protect their rapidly gentrifying neighborhood from a band of vampires, and as you can probably guess, it's wildly entertaining.

Work It (2020)

Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, and Jordan Fisher star in this comedy about a high school senior who dreams of getting into Duke University, the college her late father attended. The only problem: She lied on her application about being on a competitive dance team...and she can't dance.

The Prom (2020)

This star-studded, Ryan Murphy-directed musical adaptation follows four burnt-out Broadway has-beens who decide to team up to improve their reputations and support a worthy cause: a small-town prom in Indiana that got canceled because a girl wanted to bring her GF as her date.

See You Yesterday (2019)

In this time travel flick, two teenage science geeks, C.J. and Sebastian, work together to create a time machine that will allow them to save C.J.'s brother, who was wrongfully killed by a police officer.

All the Bright Places (2020)

Based on Jennifer Niven's novel of the same name, this drama romance stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as two small-town teenagers, Violet and Finch, who are brought together by fate after Finch talks Violet off the ledge of a bridge before she takes her life. We'll warn you: Keep tissues handy for this one.

Amateur (2018)

This sports drama follows a 14-year-old Black basketball prodigy after he's recruited to play for an elite NCAA prep school, where he finds himself introduced to the seedy world of amateur athletics.

Dude (2018)

Lucy Hale, Kathryn Prescott, Alexandra Shipp, and Awkwafina play four best friends who experience heartbreak, loss, deception, and a whole lot of weed during their last few weeks of high school in this unexpectedly funny movie.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

Based on the bestselling novel by Jenny Han, this rom-com tells the story of quiet high schooler Lara Jean who discovers that her secret stash of love letters somehow got mailed to each of her five crushes. And ofc, if you like this one, then you've gotta watch the next two movies in the trilogy.

Enola Holmes (2020)

Millie Bobby Brown stars in this one as the titular Enola Holmes, Sherlock's teenage sister who sets off to London after she discovers that their mother is missing, which leads her on a unexpectedly wild chase.

Lady Bird (2017)

Saoirse Ronan stars in this unbearably relatable flick as angsty, artsy teen Lady Bird, who experiences her first love and butts heads with her hardworking mom all while trying to survive her senior year of high school.

Crossroads (2002)

Can you believe this aughties girlhood classic is on Netflix? Maybe it's not that surprising, because fun fact: Shonda Rhimes wrote the screenplay!! Treat yourself to a road trip with none other than Taryn Manning, Zoe Saldana, and Britney Spears.

Tall Girl (2019)

She's tall, girl! The Netflix original has a sequel, too.

A Walk To Remember (2002)

And now, for a millennial favorite that will make you SOB. Many Moore stars in this romantic drama based on the Nicholas Sparks novel. Fun fact: it shares a lot of the same sets as Dawson's Creek.

Blockers

This movie is more about the parents than the teenagers, but the teen characters are so funny and well-written and the story is ultimately about parents actually understanding and trusting their teens. How often does that happen??

She's The Man (2006)

This might be the most underrated modern-day Shakespeare adaptation ever? It's based on the gender-bending comedy Twelfth Night and really goes to some hilarious lengths to stay true to that story.

She's All That (1999)

And this is the best non-Shakespeare modern-day adaptation ever. She's All That is based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, which is also the basis of the musical My Fair Lady. Who knew that dusty old plays would make so much sense as high school movies? They really never miss!

School of Rock (2003)

You're not hard-core UNLESS YOU LIVE HARD-CORE!! What happens when a burnout wannabe professional musician takes a gig as a substitute teacher and turns his class into a rockin' band? A lot of laughs, and a lot of learning!

The Package (2018)

Why can't camping trips ever go well? Teens never get to just have a good time in movies. It's really not fair.

Sixteen Candles (1984)

It's not my favorite John Hughes teen movie. It's more sexist and racist than Pretty in Pink and The Breakfast Club for sure. But it still has a little bit of that special sauce. Having your entire family forget your sixteenth birthday is a teenage nightmare.

No Hard Feelings (2023)

This anti-rom-com was a big hit when it dropped on Netflix last year. The teen in question is a recent graduate, sure, but I still think this counts. What's more teen comedy than your parents interfering in your love life, right?

Do Revenge (2022)

This incredible Netflix original is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel Strangers on a Train, which was made into a pretty famous movie by Alfred Hitchcock. The novel and Hitchcock movie are about two people who agree to commit murders of passion for one another so they don't get caught. Do Revenge is about two girls who agree to take down each other's bullies. The stakes are lower, but the twists are epic.

