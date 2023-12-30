Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Jolie Laces Up Retro Air Jordan 4 Retro GS Sneakers With Angelina Jolie for Atelier Jolie Visit

Zahara Jolie was spotted out in New York on Friday alongside her mother Angelina Jolie heading to her fashion brand Atelier Jolie’s headquarters.

While joining her mother, Zahara wore a pair of Air Jordan 4 Retro GS sneakers in “Military Black.” The footwear featured black, white and gray uppers accompanied by white lace-up closures and a chunky and oversized sporty silhouette. Thick rubber soles rounded out the set fitted with reliable non-slip treads. The silhouette perfectly marries both comfort and performance.

More from Footwear News

Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie are seen on Dec. 29, 2023 in New York. GC Images

Jordans have gained prominence over the last few years among the fashion crowd and Gen Zers, proving to be a versatile closet staple no matter the colorway. The Nike shoe taps into the theme of American heritage, as they are one of the most recognizable and classic sneaker silhouettes across all industries.

Made with lush leather uppers and chunky rubber outsole, the sneaker is an instant classic, coming in almost every colorway and style imaginable. The Air Jordan is also a constant fixture in the world of collaborations, allowing brands and institutions to remix the popular style.

A closer look at Zahara Jolie’s shoes. GC Images

Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro GS sneakers in “Military Black.” Nike

Casual and cozy, Zahara was outfitted in a dark blue cropped sweater accompanied by light-wash denim. Worn overtop, the 18-year-old wore a lengthy black jacket in a puffy style. Rounding out her look, Zahara wore a variety of high-shine pieces of gold jewelry and carried a rectangular clutch.

Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie are seen on Dec. 29, 2023 in New York. GC Images

Jolie originally opened Atelier Jolie with sustainability in mind. The actress’ latest project, which debuted in Nov. 2023 at 57 Great Jones Street in New York City’s Soho neighborhood, features a space dedicated to eco-friendly clothing and projects — including alteration and clothing recycling services, as well as a café and a gallery featuring goods from local artisans. Her label’s first clothing collection, a collaboration designed with Chloé under Gabriela Hearst, will be released in 2024.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Golden Globes 1998 Leonardo DiCaprio Kate Winslet

Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 1998 Golden Globes

View Gallery21 Images

Launch Gallery: Angelina Jolie Red Carpet Style Through the Years

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.