Anderson Cooper is reporting in Ukraine, 3 weeks after welcoming newborn son

Anderson Cooper is in Ukraine, just weeks after he welcomed his newborn son.

The journalist, who announced the birth of his second child, Sebastian, in February, is currently reporting for CNN from Lviv. He shared a video on Twitter of himself speaking virtually, with a mother of young children in Kyiv, after her husband went to fight against the Russian invasion. Cooper captioned the video, “Take a moment, if you can, to listen to Olena Gnes, speaking to us while sheltering in a basement in Kyiv with her three children.”

Cooper, who last year released his book Vanderbilt, about the history of his famous family, welcomed his first son Wyatt in April 2020. He co-parents both Wyatt and Sebastian with his former partner and friend Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper first broke the news of Sebastian's birth on Anderson Cooper 360, by sharing photos of Wyatt.

"This is Wyatt today," the host explained. "He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him."

Earlier this year, Cooper gushed on Live with Kelly and Ryan about the joys of paternity leave.

"I've taken the last couple of weeks off, it's the longest I've been off, almost three weeks. I've never taken three weeks off before and it's just been so amazing,” he explained. "And every night to be able to feed Wyatt and give him his milk, he falls asleep on my chest and there's nothing better.”

He added that since he’s usually on air at night with CNN, he typically misses bedtime.

“Weekends I can do it, but to be able to do it for three weeks in a row, it's just the greatest,” Cooper explained. “Nothing better."

Some critics of Cooper came out on Twitter, questioning why he would head into a war zone with a newborn at home, with one wondering, "Could you not report on this crisis from New York City??"

The television personality often posts photos of his kids to social media. In February, he posted a photo of himself reading Goodnight Moon to Wyatt, along with the caption, “Nothing is better than this.” Later that month, he posted a sweet photo of himself with Sebastian, writing alongside the picture, “Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born.”

