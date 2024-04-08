AncestryDNA: Get a membership for up to 30% off this April

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We all want to learn more about our families and old photo albums can only tell so much. You might want to find out where your family came from and how far back in history they went. That's why there's AncestryDNA, an online program that lets you trace your family history back in time and around the world at a wallet-friendly price.

Product image of AncestryDNA World Explorer 6-Month Family Gift Membership

AncestryDNA World Explorer 6-Month Family Gift Membership

Save up to 30% on AncestryDNA memberships this April.

$169 at AncestryDNA (Save $70.94)

For a limited time, AncestryDNA is offering a slew of membership deals during its current sale. To help give you or your loved ones an even more extensive look at your family tree, consider gifting them a family history gift subscription at 14 days free and then $32.99 a month for six months. AncestryDNA's subscription services let folks explore their roots in-depth, with access to billions of records from across the country and the world.

Right now, the Family membership is 18% off its usual monthly price tag of $39.99. Meanwhile, if you opt to pay for the 6-month membership upfront you can save 30% and ring up for just $169. For even more insight into your lineage, you can opt for the upgraded Family Premier membership for up to $100 off a pre-paid 6-month membership. Gift giving is easier than ever with this subscription—simply enter your loved one's email address and select the date you wish to have the subscription delivered to them. Be sure to snag an AncestryDNA kit for as little as $99 with your membership purchase.

What does the World Explorer membership include?

Members have access to all historical records on AncestryDNA to help them learn about their ancestors from over 80 countries around the world, including international birth, marriage, death, census, and immigration records. Plus, as a World Explorer member, you can build and share your family tree, upload images and audio recordings, and get a closer look at your DNA results by seeing which ethnicity regions you inherited from each parent. This popular membership helps users discover more insightful details on their overall family history.

Is AncestryDNA worth it?

We think the AncestryDNA testing kit is the best DNA test for revealing your roots thanks to its expansive database and in-depth results. In testing, we were impressed with all the information the kit provided, from ethnic background results to potential DNA matches with other Ancestry members. It also features a detailed background on the regions your ancestors may have come from and easy-to-use family tree-building options.

If you're looking for a unique gift in 2024 or just want to learn more about yourself, an AncestryDNA membership and test kit could be the perfect buy. Head to AncestryDNA today to score these Reviewed-approved savings before they're gone.

Shop AncestryDNA memberships

