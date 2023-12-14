Why you can trust us
This AncestryDNA kit is perfect for the family history buff — it's just $49 (60% off) today

Korin Miller
Updated

The holiday season is the perfect time to gather with family and friends. Got a family history buff on your list? Gift them the AncestryDNA test kit. It normally sells for $119, but this genetic ethnicity and traits test is on sale today for just $49 — that’s a 60% savings! (By the way: You can also score a Pet DNA test from Ancestry DNA on sale today.)

AncestryDNA

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit

$49$119Save $70

This cool kit is simple to take and gives you results quickly. You'll learn all about your family history, as well as any other relatives who have taken the test.

$49 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

This kit is normally $119 — and you can snag it for a mere $49! That's the lowest price we've seen all year, making now the perfect time to buy.

Why do I need this?

The AncestryDNA test kit isn't just a fun test you take — it's a huge conversation starter. This test is a simple saliva test that gives users information on their background and ethnic origins, among other things. It's a great gift for your grandparents, parents, sister or any family member who loves digging into the family tree.

Another interesting element: Ancestry can also connect users with other people they may be related to who have also taken the test. The Ancestry database keeps growing, so you could also hear from family members who take the test down the road. (By the way, you can also elect to keep your results private.)

The test is simple to take: Just do a saliva sample, send it in and it's analyzed by a lab. Once the results are ready to go, you'll get an email from Ancestry. You can check out your results from there. It's that simple!

ancestry dna kit
The kit even looks cool!

What reviewers say:

Reviews of this kit are packed with heartwarming and interesting stories. "My husband was adopted. He was born in Chicago and raised in Michigan with his biological sister. She passed away from cancer so he thought he had no family left but, boy, was he WRONG!" shared a five-star reviewer. "He asked for this DNA kit for a present several Christmases ago so I got it for him. Well, he sent in the kit and in Feb., he received the results. He had a match! As it turned out, his biological paternal, grandfather had two families, so he found an uncle. Flash forward.... my husband now has first cousins! They all talked and later on met and everyone is fantastic."

A fellow fan said that the kit is "worth every penny." They added that it's, "easy to take" and "doesn’t take very long for results."

"I’ve already contacted two first cousins, and heard from them," shared another test-taker. "Fun to hear from family you haven’t seen or met in over 70 years."

Again, this sale is just for today. Wow someone on your list with an AncestryDNA kit — and save a bundle in the process.

