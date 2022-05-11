Amy Schumer poses in a black bodysuit: 'I want to feel hot too'

Amy Schumer is ready to “feel hot” following several surgeries.

The Trainwreck actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself in her home gym sporting a black bodysuit, heels and sunglasses. She captioned the pic, “C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?”

Schumer received much praise in her comments section. One follower wrote, “Yes. I significantly underestimated the impact my c-section would have. Only 6 months postpartum but I am over it. I need to feel good again!!” Another added, “You got this girl . Looking amazing already.” A third joked of her choice of outfit, “Love this. Also, great workout style. Love the practical shoe choice.”

The comedian, who welcomed her son Gene in 2019, has been candid about her surgeries. On the Informed Pregnancy podcast, she revealed that she was “throwing up through the first hour” of her C-section, which took more than three hours due to her endometriosis. Last year, she shared that she had her uterus and appendix removed in order to treat the painful condition.

In a January 2022 Instagram post, the I Feel Pretty star shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit along with a caption about undergoing liposuction. In her post, she thanked the doctors who performed her endometriosis surgery as well as her liposuction.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Schumer appeared on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast and shared that she underwent liposuction last year after endometriosis made it challenging for her to lose weight in her midsection.

"I was feeling bad because it’s such a privilege thing and you know people with money they also drive nice cars. So my nice car is that I had a liter of fat sucked out of my belly," she said. "I’m trying to keep it in perspective, I try to keep everything in perspective."

