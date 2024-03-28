Americans Are Sharing "European Mind Can't Comprehend" Memes That Would Leave Europeans Completely Confused

BuzzFeed
·4 min read
42
Americans Are Sharing "European Mind Can't Comprehend" Memes That Would Leave Europeans Completely Confused

Welcome to another edition of people sharing pictures of American things that would confuse the hell out of Europeans!

Twitter: @Dr_Lockefeller

Here are the best ones from the past month...

1.

Twitter: @60minutesonacid

2.

Twitter: @Totally_Brandon

3.

Twitter: @jackkk_pot

4.

Twitter: @MattyJ2035

5.

Twitter: @HelicopterXP

6.

Twitter: @notreyev

7.

Twitter: @AJA_Cortes

8.

Twitter: @Risk_Parody

9.

Twitter: @tonyshabz

10.

Twitter: @colbmusic

11.

Twitter: @jpthomeczek

12.

Twitter: @suburbanist_B

13.

Twitter: @VeniceCasual

14.

Twitter: @99cold_

15.

Twitter: @BluntBuckeye

16.

Twitter: @Izzybb310

17.

Twitter: @CTabatabaie

18.

Twitter: @housleyd

19.

Twitter: @InsaneMistress

20.

Twitter: @shuojj

21.

Twitter: @OilyBastardArt

22.

Twitter: @BoringBiz_

23.

Twitter: @its_lia_66

24.

Twitter: @twostraws

25.

Twitter: @kevinjkerr

26.

Person holding a red ribbon award for Women's Skillet Throw at the Burlington County Farm Fair
Twitter: @emmsux

27.

Twitter: @2tacopequeno

28.

Twitter: @NoCodeJac

29.

Twitter: @CR1SP1NZ

30.

Twitter: @enjoyer_liberty

31.

Twitter: @JustinMLB

32.

Twitter: @Tomko_1

33.

Twitter: @HTTP_Lovecraft

34.

Twitter: @sebkrier

35. And lastly...

Twitter: @sambamb00m