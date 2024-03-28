Americans Are Sharing "European Mind Can't Comprehend" Memes That Would Leave Europeans Completely Confused

Welcome to another edition of people sharing pictures of American things that would confuse the hell out of Europeans!

The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/lMYcHifB2X — John D Lockefeller (@Dr_Lockefeller) February 11, 2024

Twitter: @Dr_Lockefeller

Here are the best ones from the past month...

1.

The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/rQ7YZYBWUU — Zach B. (@60minutesonacid) February 26, 2024

Twitter: @60minutesonacid

2.

You can drive 9.5 hrs in North Carolina and still be in North Carolina. The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/4tgkLclKQj — Brandon 🪓 (@Totally_Brandon) March 20, 2024

Twitter: @Totally_Brandon

3.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/cvpi6ECs5g — jackson (@jackkk_pot) March 26, 2024

Twitter: @jackkk_pot

4.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/xQhiUnvU1l — MattyJ2035 (@MattyJ2035) March 23, 2024

Twitter: @MattyJ2035

5.

100 pumps at a single gas station. The European mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/fzxTnj5wLx pic.twitter.com/MAY5PeVTnr — Jim Wright (@HelicopterXP) March 23, 2024

Twitter: @HelicopterXP

6.

the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/WDUwfL3iB1 — gizmo (@notreyev) March 23, 2024

Twitter: @notreyev

7.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/K7NDgXxRHB — Alexander Cortes, Broscience, Fitness, Fat Loss (@AJA_Cortes) February 24, 2024

Twitter: @AJA_Cortes

8.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/aZ4y3xNxt2 — Nathan Charles CPA, CFA (@Risk_Parody) February 24, 2024

Twitter: @Risk_Parody

9.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ch5c06lsqh — Tony Shabz (@tonyshabz) February 24, 2024

Twitter: @tonyshabz

10.

the european mind cannot comprehend the McCastle pic.twitter.com/f1OYbr6vUp — col-b (@colbmusic) March 23, 2024

Twitter: @colbmusic

11.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/gxR2YLMK4y — Dr. Jan Philipp Thomeczek (@jpthomeczek) March 24, 2024

Twitter: @jpthomeczek

12.

You can drive 30 hours in Michigan and still be in Michigan. The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/G77L9RvBlu — brendan (@suburbanist_B) March 20, 2024

Twitter: @suburbanist_B

13.

The European mind cannot comprehend the size of the American onion pic.twitter.com/ihQjqcIUqQ — Venice Casual (@VeniceCasual) March 26, 2024

Twitter: @VeniceCasual

14.

The european mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/nE6xzdW02h — 🇦🇱 (@99cold_) March 26, 2024

Twitter: @99cold_

15.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/h23IjsMJVR — 🌰 (@BluntBuckeye) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @BluntBuckeye

16.

The European mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/4vTwZ4zpRG — EZ (@Izzybb310) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @Izzybb310

17.

The European mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/vvQTJ6MD7S — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 19, 2024

Twitter: @CTabatabaie

18.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/htaWdun27C — DH (@housleyd) February 23, 2024

Twitter: @housleyd

19.

the european mind cannot comprehend pic.twitter.com/2khpmaDtX0 — 𝔏𝔦𝔬𝔫𝔢𝔰𝔰 (@InsaneMistress) March 24, 2024

Twitter: @InsaneMistress

20.

the European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/UjnRsITvtK — the earthy dog of lujiazui (@shuojj) February 26, 2024

Twitter: @shuojj

21.

the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/m0kCDv0ray — 🍉👹¿¿Ramus??👹🍉 (@OilyBastardArt) February 27, 2024

Twitter: @OilyBastardArt

22.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/58xBCiBOZy — Boring_Business (@BoringBiz_) February 29, 2024

Twitter: @BoringBiz_

23.

the European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/KvRwVKdTSl — liA (@its_lia_66) February 29, 2024

Twitter: @its_lia_66

24.

The most “European mind cannot comprehend this” thing around 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z1nNHcDSz4 — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) March 2, 2024

Twitter: @twostraws

25.

The European mind cannot comprehend places like this pic.twitter.com/XFBSb0CWi3 — Kevin Kerr (@kevinjkerr) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @kevinjkerr

26.

27.

Twitter: @2tacopequeno

28.

The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/LRCCO9PY2D — Jac (on Farcaster) (@NoCodeJac) March 5, 2024

Twitter: @NoCodeJac

29.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ZZfjsfhBw1 — Doctor himejoshi (@CR1SP1NZ) March 10, 2024

Twitter: @CR1SP1NZ

30.

The European mind cannot comprehend… pic.twitter.com/HQmTaPgZss — LT Jonathan Kendrick (@enjoyer_liberty) March 17, 2024

Twitter: @enjoyer_liberty

31.

The European mind cannot comprehend this elite level of food https://t.co/VNNhH4KkyO — Justin (@JustinMLB) March 22, 2024

Twitter: @JustinMLB

32.

The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/h8XjA1Ltvw — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) March 19, 2024

Twitter: @Tomko_1

33.

The European mind cannot comprehend biscuits and sasuage gravy. pic.twitter.com/t6OPjBbVbf — H̀͠T̶TP ́̕L̨͡o̡͠v̕ec̢̀͜ra̛͞f̕t (@HTTP_Lovecraft) March 21, 2024

Twitter: @HTTP_Lovecraft

34.

The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/Eq43ML1FlK — Séb Krier (@sebkrier) March 18, 2024

Twitter: @sebkrier

35. And lastly...

The European mind cannot comprehend this. https://t.co/0TDHAMt3PW — Sam (@sambamb00m) March 22, 2024

Twitter: @sambamb00m