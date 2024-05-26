Americans will eat about 7 billion hot dogs from Memorial Day to Labor Day: NHDSC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Memorial Day starts the peak hot dog consumption season.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans will consume a whopping 7,000,000,000 hot dogs, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. That equates to 818 hot dogs per second.

Last year, Americans spent $8 billion on hot dogs.

New York was the second-ranked hot dog-consuming city in the country by pounds in 2023, while Los Angeles is number one, according to the NHDSC.

